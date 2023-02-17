BAFTA film awards, The Supervet, Beyond Paradise and Desperate Measures - TV highlights this week

Here’s a look at some of the top TV programmes for the week beginning, Saturday, February 18, from the BAFTA Film Awards to The Supervet.

Starstruck (Saturday 18/02/2023, ITV1, 8.30pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

When this talent show first appeared last year, many viewers had just one question “isn’t this basically Stars in Their Eyes?” Admittedly, there are some similarities, but they are a few key differences too.

Whereas the original format merely had members of the public performing in the guise of their favourite singers, Starstruck offers a more competitive element as well as a celebrity expert panel, both of which are required to sate today’s prime-time Saturday audiences.

It worked perfectly, the show being one of the network’s biggest new entertainment hits of 2022 with a consolidated 4.7 million viewers tuning into its first episode.

As it returns for a second run (a third is already planned, with contestants invited to apply via ITV’s website), Olly Murs once again hosts, while panellists Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford all make a welcome reappearance.

Eagle-eyed readers will note the absence of Sheridan Smith in that list, and indeed the acclaimed actor and singer is sadly not taking part this time around. Instead, and in something of a coup, ITV have signed on none other than country-pop legend Shania Twain – something which does impress us very much.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, says of the appointment: “Shania is one of the all-time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Cat Lawson, Creative Director of the show’s production company Remarkable Entertainment, adds: “We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel. She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait.”

Indeed, Twain is a legitimate icon. Not only is the “Queen of Country Pop” a five-time GRAMMY winner with more than 100 million album sales worldwide, but she is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time – and was the first artist in history to have produced three consecutive diamond-certified LPs.

The singer, whose hits include Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman, is also in the midst of a comeback right now. She released her first album in 15 years in 2017, and promises more new music on the way this year – and has just finished her second residency at Las Vegas.

A recent Netflix documentary about her life and career can’t have hurt her current popularity, either – so with such successes under her belt she must have her pick of opportunities. It bodes well for this show that she has chosen Starstruck as her latest venture.

And if you’re thinking you’d like to hear her sing, as well as the teams of contestants who have been transformed into their pop idols, you’re in luck. Twain is joining Murs and the rest of the judges for a special performance.

British Academy Film Awards (Sunday 19/02/23, BBC1, 7pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Awards season is truly upon us. Last week, we had the BRIT Awards, celebrating the best in British music, and this week it’s the movie industry’s turn in the spotlight with the British Academy Film Awards.

Not that the event is just a celebration of UK talent as a look at the nominations will prove. In fact, it’s the German-language All Quiet on the Western Front that leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Following close behind is the darkly funny The Banshees of Inisherin (which is the running for Outstanding British Film but has an Irish cast and setting), and the mind-bending, surprisingly touching Everything Everywhere All at Once with 10 each, then rock ‘n’ roll biopic Elvis has nine.

That reflects the eclectic nature of this year’s awards, something that host Richard E Grant is particularly pleased about. He says: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

However, he won’t be going out it alone. This year’s TV broadcast also includes what is being described as ‘an immersive and access-all-areas experience’, which Alison Hammond will be helming. And frankly, who better to cheer up someone who just missed out on gong than the irrepressible TV presenter?

She certainly seems excited saying: “We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only.”

But who is she likely to be congratulating or commiserating with? The leading actor nominees are Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living). They are also all in the running for the Oscar, but the wildcard in this category is Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a film which seems to have made a bigger impression on the Bafta voters than it did on other awards bodies.

That’s also true in Best Actress, where McCormack’s co-star Emma Thompson is up against Ana de Armas (Blonde), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Meanwhile, Best Film is a battle between All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar, Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The public get to have their say with the EE Rising Star Award, where the nominees are Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Emma Mackey, Daryl McCormack and Aimee Lou Wood. Given that previous winners include Tom Hardy, Tom ‘Spider-Man’ Holland and Daniel Kaluuya, the public can probably congratulate themselves on their track record.

We’ll find out who else is getting slapped on the back tonight, as envelopes are opened and winners are revealed. In a change to previous years, the last four awards will be broadcast live, so the excitement should be palpable.

The Challenge UK (Monday 20/02/23, Channel 5, 11.05pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Reality TV stars often get accused of being ‘talentless’ and ‘fame-hungry’, among other things. One person who laments those labels is former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, who admits that he loves proving the doubters wrong.

Back in 2021, he told Radio Times: “Starting out on a reality TV show does come with a stigma. The minute somebody does one, they apparently have no talents. But I beg to differ. It’s not easy to have a camera put in your face and be expected to be entertaining or likeable.’

In fact, Wright has built up quite a CV since first shooting to fame as an original cast member of Towie. He later became runner on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2011 and made it to the Strictly final in 2012.

Mark has also had his own ITV2 shows, Mark Wright’s Hollywood Night and Party Wright Around The World, before got his big US presenting break in 2017, hosting Extra TV in LA.

Mark, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, has also presented radio shows on Heart FM, and is a fine footballer, having played on a non-contract basis for Crawley Town in 2020/21.

Now the 36-year-old is embarking on his first big TV presenting job in the UK since he fronted The Bachelor, also on Channel 5.

The Challenge UK, which is being shown over the next five nights, sees stars from sports and entertainment join host Mark in Argentina take on physical taks and fight for their share of £100,000 and the title of Challenge UK Champion.

The contestants include Towie’s Ella Rae Wise and James Lock; Love Island’s Kaz Crossley, Arabella Chi and Kaz Kamwi; and Curtis Pritchard and his Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer brother AJ Pritchard.

They are joined by A Place In The Sun’s Danni Menzies, Big Brother’s Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, Below Deck Mediterranean’s Courtney Veale, influencer Zara Zoffany, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Made in Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps and Celebrity Big Brother’s Ashley McKenzie.

Most of these stars have a track record of parties, hook-ups and memorable one-liners, but they are soon are shocked by the gruelling nature of the competition.

Will they be able to adapt and thrive in this treacherous new terrain of brutal athletic battles and political betrayals, or will they fall apart as the pressure builds throughout the season?

Fans of Love Island may also want to tune in – there are plenty of sultry distractions as the reality TV stars hook up.

Tomorrow’s show sees the game get real after the first elimination.

The first alliances are formed heading into the second Challenge, where their endurance and memory are put to the test.

The Challengers quickly realise they are only as strong as their partners, and it will take a lot more than just physical superiority to take home a victory.

By Friday’s final show, the remaining Challengers put it all on the line as they race across the Argentinian countryside for their share of the prize.

The winner will also get the chance to represent the UK in MTV’s The Challenge: War of The Worlds, where they will compete against the winners of the Argentina, Australia and USA versions for a US$1million prize.

Speaking of that global show, Mark will soon be back on screens as a presenter on that. You could say his talent knows no bounds, something that his fellow reality TV stars will be hoping to demonstrate this week.

Desperate Measures (Tuesday 21/2/23, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Remember the time when Channel 5 was all saucy movies, reality shows and fly-on-the-wall documentaries?

When it first started, and for a good spell afterwards, its schedules were full of such cheap programming, and while some viewers lapped it up, others weren’t quite so keen on the often salacious or overblown subject matters the broadcaster embraced.

But it’s currently undergoing something of an image change. In fact, it’s been happening for some time, with those in charge deciding that, after a few successes in recent years, they should continue to back homegrown drama. It was that decision that led to them axing Neighbours – the official statement when the news broke last year read: “We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

The likes of All Creatures Great and Small (which also has a following in the US), The Drowning, The Madame Blanc Mysteries and, most recently, The Catch, have proved popular, and now there’s another title to add to the list.

Desperate Measures has been made by the team behind two more Channel 5 hits, The Teacher and The Holiday, in collaboration with Eccho Rights, who will distribute the four-parter abroad.

Amanda Abbington, familiar to many due to her role as Mary, wife of Dr Watson in Sherlock, takes the lead as Rowan, a diligent bank clerk who lives on a rundown estate with her teenage son Finn while paying off her absent father’s longstanding debts. Finn has always been a good boy, but he’s about to be caught up in something he can’t control after bumping into Conor, an old school friend.

Conor is now riding around in an expensive car, and persuades Finn to join him for a drive. He then reveals a stash of Class A drugs, which he moves on to a contact in exchange for a large bundle of cash. Uncomfortable with the situation, Finn demands to be let out of the motor – and just as he does so, the vehicle is surrounded by the police.

Finn manages to make it home, but the money is impounded and Conor arrested. Later, after telling his mother about the situation, Conor’s vicious gangland boss Kristof appears, demanding they make up the cash he’s lost. With their options now limited, Rowan and Finn go on the run…

Newcomer Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane plays Finn, with Warren Brown as his father, Patrick, a career criminal whose underworld contacts may come in useful; Sunetra Sarker also appears as Rowan’s supportive best friend Varisha.

“We’re delighted Amanda has come on board,” says Mike Benson from production company Clapperboard. “We know the warmth, relatability and nuance she will bring to Rowan – an ordinary woman forced to take extreme measures. She will have viewers rooting for her every step of the way. Amanda is joined by a very talented cast including the brilliant Warren Brown who seems to be in every hit show at the moment so we were thrilled he agreed to be part of the project.”

The remaining episodes are being broadcast on Wednesday to Friday, so you don’t have long to wait to see how it all pans out.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon (Wednesday 22/2/23, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Is TV all about provoking tears these days? On The Repair Shop, people are crying all over the place as they’re reunited with a newly revamped, much-loved item, while celebrities weep at the drop of a hat in Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice. Even the Gogglebox regulars have been known to wipe away a tear or two from time to time.

But you wouldn’t necessarily think that a de-cluttering programme hosted by a former X Factor finalist would have a similar effect. However, as Stacey Solomon says, for those who call her for help, it’s not just about creating more storage space.

“I’m so happy that the team and I are back to share our favourite tips and tricks on decluttering, upcycling, tidying and being thrifty!,” smiles the singer-turned-presenter. “I love that we get to help people transform their lives for the better, even just a little bit.

“Sort Your Life Out is about showing people that by decluttering your home, you can really make a positive impact on all areas of your life – including saving your hard-earned cash. It’s never about shaming people for holding onto their stuff, I definitely have a tendency to hang on to treasured items for longer than I probably should!”

She adds: “My favourite part of the show is meeting lovely families from across the UK. With the help of my wonderful expert team, we work alongside them to reorganise their houses and turn them into the homes they deserve. I really hope that people watching find a few tips and tricks in this series useful!”

This week promises to be a particularly emotional episode – so make sure you’ve got an entire box of tissues handy.

Solomon is about to meet the Smith clan who are in disarray, but for a very understandable reason. The blended family came together two years ago after Raaj, her husband Roydel and their toddler son Ajay opened their home to Simran and Harjoth, the daughters of Raaj’s sister, who passed away after contracting Covid.

Although still in the midst of grief, they feel now is the right time to begin reorganising their three-bedroom property so that it fits all their needs. And while throwing out the 24 old toothbrushes they’ve accumulated for no good reason is an easy decision, others prove far harder – particularly when it comes to dealing with items that once belonged to Raaj’s beloved sibling.

While Stacey and her assistant Dilly lend them a hand, back at the house, carpenter Rob comes up with some ingenious solutions to the family’s space issues. And as he likes to point out, “Just because a piece of furniture no longer works in one area of the home doesn’t mean it can’t be used elsewhere. By making a few modifications and adding a lick of paint, you can turn old furniture into a new, modern piece, inconvenience into a necessity, ugly into ‘looks just right’.”

With that in mind, he delivers some amazing items that prove transformational for the family – here’s hoping that, after so much sadness, they can begin looking ahead to a brighter future.

The Supervet: Safari Special (Thursday 23/02/23, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

For some people, their pets are their lives. They adore the animals who share their homes, dote on them and try to make sure their lives are as fulfilling as their own.

So, when such a treasured creature falls ill or is injured, it’s a painful experience for them, too.

Those of us who have had beloved pets know the horror of visiting the vet and hearing those dreaded words: “It would be kinder to put them to sleep…”

However, euthanasia tends not to be an option for Noel Fitzpatrick. He’s at the cutting edge of veterinary science – in fact, he probably IS the cutting edge, pushing boundaries to keep animals living longer in a pain-free existence.

For those who haven’t seen his show, it follows the pioneering work of Fitzpatrick and his staff, charting their efforts to find ways to treat creatures, usually by technological advances, that until fairly recently would have otherwise had to be put down.

“We are in the midst of great change in medicine,” says Fitzpatrick. “It is ever more apparent in the world of medicine that surgery involving bionics and regenerative medicine should be shared among animals and humans for the greater good of all.”

He claims that technology is, perhaps, moving faster than our ability to process its implications.

“The main challenge nowadays is not so much the technology because pretty much everything is possible, it is the moral and ethical implications of moving forward,” he explains. “Many people both within and outside the veterinary profession believe that we should not move forward with custom joint replacements and bionic limbs or spinal disc replacements and regenerative medicine in pet dogs and cats because the current options of full limb amputation or euthanasia may, in their view, be kinder for the animal.

“Meanwhile all of these technologies will be tried out in experimental animals for the benefit of humans. How is this fair? Should veterinary medicine move forward or stay still? The decisions we make must always be in the best interests of the patient and it is not enough to be able to do something, it has to be the right thing to do for that patient in that moment in time.”

The regular Supervet series takes place at Fitzpatrick’s own clinic in Eashing, Surrey, but this special programme is a little different – it sees him out in the wild, literally.

Fitzpatrick is journeying to the savannahs of South Africa, where he gets to use his pioneering techniques on two very big cats. He claims to be out of his comfort zone, but surely one feline is rather like any other, just smaller or larger in scale?

He also learns more about the kind of injuries and problems the local wildlife has to deal with.

If you’ve shed a tear at the regular programme, expect a few more to fall while watching this too – not just because of the animals, but because of the stories from those who have selflessly dedicated their lives to caring for them. They might not share they home, but these creatures are just as beloved as your own mutt or moggie.

Beyond Paradise (Friday 24/02/23, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The detectives in Death in Paradise have come and gone – current star Ralf Little is the fourth actor to play a fish-out-of-water police officer on the picturesque, if crime-ridden island of Sain Marie.

Despite these changes, the show has proved hugely enduring (the 12th series comes to an end tonight) but if fans had to pick a favourite leading man, quite a few would probably plump for Kris Marshall, who took over from original star Ben Miller.

So, the good news is that his character, DI Humphrey Goodman, has been given his own spin-off, Beyond Paradise. The last time viewers saw the detective was in 2017, when he was heading to London to start a new life with Martha Lloyd (Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton).

The good news is they are still together and engaged, but it seems that going from Saint Marie to London might have been a bit of a culture shock.

Kris explains: “I think both [Martha and Humphrey] found the pace of life in London and with the Metropolitan Police a bit daunting, a little too chaotic and crazy. I think he prefers a more bucolic lifestyle, rather than the gritty backdrop of policing in London.

“Martha always had the dream to open up her own restaurant. So, they made the decision to move back down to where Martha was born and grew up.”

It turns out that her roots lie in Shipton Abbott, near the beautiful Devonshire coast, where Humphrey joins the local police force – and makes a big impression on his new colleagues DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (rising star Dylan Llewellyn of Derry Girls and Big Boys) and Office Support Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu).

As Kris says: “Wherever he goes, he leaves a sort of mini tidal wave of madness behind him and he’s causing that tidal wave to ripple through the village of Shipton Abbott.”

Humphrey also quickly discovers that despite its sleepy appearance, the town is a hotbed of crime. However, it seems the murder rate might be considerably lower than on Saint Marie.

Kris says: “Whereas in Death in Paradise it was always about the death in paradise, in Beyond Paradise, we don’t have so many deaths. We have more kidnapping, sheep rustling, art thefts, ghostly apparitions…

“It’s great because it’s revisiting a lot of the same feelings and processes, and the structure of the show is very similar, but it’s a completely different show, so it’s fresh. It’s brilliant!”

So, in the first episode, Humphrey finds himself investigating an assault where the prime suspect is a 17th-century witch. Surely there has to be a more rational explanation?