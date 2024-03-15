Bank of Dave: The Sequel follows on from the 2023 hit following the true story of Burnley local Dave Fishwick, a working-class, self-made millionaire who set up a community bank to help local businesses. This time Dave’s bank has a new enemy – payday loan companies.

Along with several members of the original cast – including Rory Kinnear as Dave – Netflix recently confirmed This Is Us lead Chrissy Metz had joined the cast. Metz plays an American investigative reporter recruited to help Dave as he goes on a journey that takes them to the United States.

The second installment is being filmed in Bunrley (of course) but also across the border into Yorkshire, in Leeds, Huddersfield and York. The film is set to be released on Netflix next year.

Rory Kinnear as Dave Fishwick in Bank of Dave: The Sequel

The synopsis for the film says: “Bank of Dave: The Sequel is based on a true-ish story - two years after founding Britain’s very first community bank, Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) takes on an even more dangerous and formidable opponent than the big banks – Payday Loan Companies.

"Dave recruits Jessica (Chrissy Metz), an American investigative reporter, and Oliver (Amit Shah), a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor, to his cause. Together they embark on a journey that will eventually take them to the United States and help bring down an entire industry of predatory corporations.”

Earlier this month, the cast and crew were spotted filming at a restaurant in York, Caramba Steakhouse. The restaurant owner, Dale Laverick, told The Yorkshire Post he was left with “shell shock” seeing cast members in his establishment.

Restaurant staff were given some time off due to the four-day closure earlier this month, but Mr Laverick remained on set in case any changes were needed at the last minute.