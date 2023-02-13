Better: These are the Leeds and Yorkshire locations that appear in new BBC crime series

Better is a BBC crime and morality drama that is both filmed and set in Leeds – and many recognisable locations have been used.

The plot centres around a senior police detective who,19 years ago as a young officer, struck a deal with a rising figure in the criminal underworld who now controls the majority of the Leeds drugs trade. The pair have remained friends and their complex relationship is at the centre of a story about corruption, loyalty and right and wrong as DCI Lou Slack decides whether she can truly bring down Col McHugh for the sake of her family and a better life.

Here are some of the Leeds locations that can be seen in the five-part series:-

Bond Court

Aire Valley Marina

The fictional Central Yorkshire Police Station is actually the Capitol Building, Bond Court in Leeds city centre.

Weetwood Police Station

The old Weetwood Police Station was the production base where a number of scenes were shot and sets were built. It was sold at the end of 2020 and is set to be turned into housing.

The Queens Hotel

The Queens Hotel bar

The opening scene was shot in Leeds’ most famous hotel’s bar.

Victoria Hotel

The Victoria and Commercial Hotel is a Grade-II listed building on Great George Street that traded as a pub but has since closed. Developers are eyeing it up as student accommodation. The Thomas Ajazi drug deal that starts the story was filmed in the hotel.

Sheesh Mahal

Sheesh Mahal

Described as a ‘Leeds institution’, this Kirkstall Road curryhouse appears in the first episode – it’s Col’s favourite Indian restaurant.

Northern Containers Ltd

In the second episode, Col makes a deal with Marta among shipping containers at this storage site on Haigh Park Road in the Stourton industrial estate.

Aire Valley Marina

The Victoria Family and Commercial Hotel

In the third episode, Col makes another deal with Mehmet at the Leeds and Liverpool Canal basin and boatyard in Armley.

Bingley Bypass