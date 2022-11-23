Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen is unlikely to appear in a spin-off version of the TV programme which made her famous.

Channel 5 confirmed to The Mirror that the new series of Our Yorkshire Farm will be called Beyond the Yorkshire Farm and focus on her estranged husband Clive and their eldest son Reuben.

The show will air on December 6 and follows the father and son as they launch a digging business.

Reuben undertook an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering after leaving Richmond School and viewers of Our Yorkshire Farm saw his passion for repairing machinery at Ravenseat Farm.

Clive Owen with his family at Ravenseat in 2016

The teenager also has his own TikTok account where he shares videos of himself tinkering with vehicles and riding quad bikes.

Our Yorkshire Farm ended in its original format after Clive and Amanda Owen announced their separation after more than 20 years of marriage earlier this year. Amanda is not thought to be appearing in the new version.

The couple have retained the tenancy at Ravenseat, their Swaledale sheep farm, and will continue to work the land together.