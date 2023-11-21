Yorkshire viewers of the new BBC series Boat Story were quick to praise the first episode aired this weekend – with many spotting familiar locations used for filming across the county.

Boat Story is a new TV series about two strangers who discover a haul of illegal drugs on a washed-up boat.

Their luck soon turns into misfortune as they become targets of a mob boss who seeks revenge along with his hitman and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boat Story is an action-thriller with twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling and off-beat humour contrary to high-octane action sequences against the beautiful backdrop of windswept Yorkshire coastline.

Yorkshire viewers of the new BBC series Boat Story were quick to praise the first episode aired this weekend – with many spotting familiar locations used for filming across the county. CREDIT BBC

It is about two ordinary people who face isolation from the world, and whether they are willing or desperate enough to do something crazy to get what they want in life.

The first episode aired at prime time on Sunday night and many loved it.

One viewer said: “Several shots of Selby town … just finished Ep 2 on bbc iplayer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Good again tonight, did some filming in my home town!”

The series stars Harry Potter actor Daisy Haggard, Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph, Tcheky Karyo, The Thick of It actor Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels.

Filming took place on Majuba Beach on the Yorkshire coast in November 2022.

Other areas used to film the series were Redcar, a town where 2007 film Atonement starring James McAvoy and Keira Knightley was filmed, Selby, Halifax as well as Leeds and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St Ives estate in Bingley was used for some scenes - the country park was once the grounds of Harden Grange, a mansion donated to Bradford Council in the 1920s and since converted into flats.

Paterson Joseph loved the filming segment in Halifax and bought a pie from a butchers at the market. A pub in Old Cock Yard and the Westgate Arcade were also used as sets.