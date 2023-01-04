A film crew have been spotted shooting outside a historic pub in Yorkshire today (Jan 4).

The team have been spotted filming near The Old Cock Pub in Halifax this morning. La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shut until 4.30pm tomorrow (Jan 5) for filming by the BBC.

It is understood that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

Filming in Halifax town centre this morning

