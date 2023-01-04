The team have been spotted filming near The Old Cock Pub in Halifax this morning. La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shut until 4.30pm tomorrow (Jan 5) for filming by the BBC.
It is understood that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.
The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.
The show is being filmed around Yorkshire. Boat Story will premiere in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, and in the US on Amazon Freevee.