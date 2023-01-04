News you can trust since 1754
Boat Story: Film crews spotted shooting new BBC and Amazon thriller in Yorkshire

A film crew have been spotted shooting outside a historic pub in Yorkshire today (Jan 4).

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago

The team have been spotted filming near The Old Cock Pub in Halifax this morning. La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shut until 4.30pm tomorrow (Jan 5) for filming by the BBC.

It is understood that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

Filming in Halifax town centre this morning
The show is being filmed around Yorkshire. Boat Story will premiere in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, and in the US on Amazon Freevee.