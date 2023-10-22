Bodies Netflix: York and Hull among locations used to film eight-part drama on Netflix starring Line of Duty star Stephen Graham
City Cruises York, the sightseeing and dining cruise operator on the River Ouse, is featured as a filming location for Bodies, a new eight-part drama series aired on Netflix on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
In October 2022, filming began for the series in York featuring City Cruises York Boatyard and boat - River Prince.
City Cruises York is featured in episode six of the TV show ‘The World Is Yours’ and during this episode, viewers can expect an action filled instalment with Superintendent Boothroyd, DS Shahara Hasan, DCI Jack Barber and Elias Mannix, involving a bomb detonator and shootout.
The City Cruises Boatyard and boat makes its debut from 11.30 minutes into the episode to 21.45 minutes.
Commercial and marketing manager at City Cruises, Chris Pegg, said: “Working with Netflix on their latest production ‘Bodies’ was an absolute thrill for City Cruises.
“It's not just a significant moment for our team but also a captivating opportunity to showcase the beauty of our cruises to a global audience.
“This collaboration is undoubtedly one of the most exciting things to happen for us in a long time.”
River Prince is one of the largest vessels available and is primarily used for sightseeing and private charters.
On the lower deck, there are large panoramic windows and upstairs there is a large open upper deck spread across two levels, holding capacity for up to 100 people.
The York Boatyard has been operational for more than 30 years and is home to seven passenger boats as well as a fleet of 14 self-drive boats.
On a City Cruises York trip, passengers can explore fascinating facts and uncover the history of this ancient city and the River Ouse, thanks to the live commentary onboard from home-grown skippers in York.
As passengers cruise down the River Ouse there are many opportunities to spot many famous landmarks, including the breath-taking gothic York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, the Museum Gardens, the medieval Guildhall and many more.
Bodies is a crime thriller limited series primarily written and created for Netflix by Paul Tomalin, based on the graphic novel and comic illustrated by Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick and Phil Winslade.
Filming began in May 2022 and many scenes were filmed in Hull’s Old Town, making use of Victorian buildings in Hull’s city centre and some scenes were filmed on board Hornblower Cruises’ boats in York and at City Cruises Boatyard in York.
The series stars Shira Haas as DC Iris Maplewood, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Charles Whiteman, Kyle Soller as DI Alfred Hillinghead, Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe, Synnove Karlsen as Polly Hillinghead, George Parker as Henry Ashe, Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber and Max Lohan as young Mullins.