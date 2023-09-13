The upcoming coming-of-age rom-com musical was filmed in York last year and Yorkshire-born singer Olly Alexander will be composing an original song for the film - here is everything you need to know about it.

BRIT and BAFTA nominated singer and Kings & Kings lead vocalist Olly Alexander, from Harrogate, has been chosen to compose an original song for Sky Original film Bonus Track.

The musical is based on a coming-of-age queer love story set in the year 2006 and was created by actor Josh O’Connor and Mike Gilbert, who wrote the screenplay.

Olly most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and his most recent album Night Call reached number one on the UK Album Chart. He is also set to executive produce the Sky Original film.

Olly Alexander arrives at the V&A 2023 Summer Party. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

What is the romantic comedy musical Bonus Track about?

Set in 2006, the film centres on George (Joe Anders), a small-town 16-year-old who is on the road to complete social and academic failure.

He dreams of being a star and is self-aware of his talents as a musician but no one else seems to agree.

So when Max (Samuel Small), the son of a mega-famous musical duo, enrols at his school and takes an interest in his music, George is shocked and so is everyone else.

But as the boys grow closer, George begins to question why he actually wants to spend time with Max and he is faced with a potential dream come true, as long as he can figure out what that dream really is now.

The film also stars Susan Wakoma, Josh O’Connor, Ray Panthaki, Eastenders actor Nina Wadia, Alison Sudol and Jack Davenport. Julia Jackman is the director.

Producers are Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin for the UK’s Erebus Pictures, Campbell Beaton is also producing along with Savannah Power who is the co-producer for Erebus.

Executive producers are Julia Stuart and Laura Grange for Sky, Caroline Cooper Charles for Screen Yorkshire, Jan Price for Quickfire, Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green for Bankside, Safitri Wildagdo, James Riley and Pietro Greppi for LunaPark, Olly Alexander, Martha Kinn, Michael Smith, Mike Gilbert, Julia Jackman and Josh O’Connor.