Breathtaking, BAFTAs and Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens: TV highlights this week

The 1% Club (Saturday 17/02/24, ITV1, 8.50pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Winning Mastermind is undoubtedly an achievement, but does memorising facts about your specialist subject really make you one of the cleverest people in the country?

Joanne Froggatt in Breathtaking. Picture: ITV.

If you have ever found yourself asking that question, then The 1% Club may be the quiz show for you.

Or as host Lee Mack puts it: “If, like me, your lack of general knowledge frustrates you when doing quizzes, then watch The 1% Club. That way, like me, you can instead be frustrated by your lack of logic.”

The show returns for its third series tonight, but if you haven’t seen the previous run, the questions test you on your logic and common sense. It also allows you to see how you rank nationally, as 100 contestants start each show, but to be in with a chance of winning up to £100,000 they must answer a question that only one per cent of the country can get right.

The format theoretically means that viewers young and old can play along without ever using the standby quiz show excuse “it was before my time”, although Mack suggests there may be downsides to watching it as a family.

David Tennant will present the British Academy Film Awards. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

On the show’s return, he says: “Once again I am delighted to cause household arguments, as kids mock their parents for being not as bright as them. But us grown-ups can stay out as late as we want, so we get the last laugh.”

That points to The 1% Club’s other big selling point – Mack, who can definitely claim to be in the top one per cent of Britain’s most quick-witted comedians.

As well as being the star and co-creator of the sitcom Not Going Out, he’s also a team captain on the panel show Would I Lie to You?, which has definitely proved he can think on his feet.

And even now he’s the one asking the questions, the jokes don’t stop as he ribs the contestants.

He told The Sun: “I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to have a bit of a laugh. It’s just like a gig, especially to 100 people. That was most of my Edinburgh Fringe shows back in the early days to 100 people.”

He adds: “It’s quite an intimate laugh and the one thing is the audience really can take it, you can take the mickey out of them. It’s the people who are watching who get offended, not the audience. They’re always OK about it.”

It seems one or two disgruntled people aside, most of the viewers do get the joke. The 1% Club was voted Best Quiz Show at the National Television Awards, while the festive special proved to be ITV1’s highest-rated show on Christmas Day.

So, if you haven’t already, now is the time to join the club and see what all the fuss is about. Just don’t say you haven’t been warned if it turns out your kids are better at it than you are.

British Academy Film Awards (Sunday 18/02/24, BBC1, 7pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When it comes to films that get people talking, 2023 was a classic year.

The decision to release two very different but highly anticipated films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on the same day created the social-media sensation ‘Barbenheimer’ and saw audiences flocking to both – Barbie grossed a staggering $1.44 billion, while Oppenheimer made more than $950 million, which is especially impressive for a three-hour film about the man dubbed the father of the atomic bomb.

But as the British Academy Film Awards take place tonight, hosted by David Tennant, will Barbenheimer still be the main talking point?

The signs are good for Oppenheimer, which leads the field with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Director for Christopher Nolan and Actor for Cillian Murphy. However, it seems the Baftas weren’t quite as sold on Barbie, which had to settle for five, including nods for Ryan Gosling in Supporting Actor and Margot Robbie for Actress.

However, it is far from being a two-horse race. Other films with a strong showing include Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Killers Of The Flower Moon has nine (although there were some raised eyebrows when Martin Scorsese failed to make the Best Director cut), as has the Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest.

Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Maestro all have seven, All of Us Strangers has six, and another 2023 movie that made a splash on social media, Saltburn, gets five.

In fact, the critically divisive Saltburn has become such a sensation that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be dropping by the ceremony to perform Murder on the Dancefloor, which enjoyed a chart resurgence after it soundtracked one of the film’s most memorable scenes. (Although as the ceremony is going out pre-watershed, we should probably expect everyone to stay fully clothed.)

The love for Saltburn may continue to the EE Rising Star Award category, which is voted for by viewers, and features one of the movie’s actors Jacob Elordi (he’s also up for Supporting Actor).

He’ll be going head-to-head with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who gave an acclaimed performance in Fair Play, Mia McKenna-Bruce of How to Have Sex, Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde and Ayo Edebiri, who appeared in the movie Bottoms and also recently won an Emmy for her role in the acclaimed show The Bear.

Given that the previous winners of this accolade include Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Letitia Wright, it may be the most coveted award of the night.

One person we do know won’t be leaving empty handed is Samantha Morton, who is set to be awarded the Bafta Fellowship. There will also be an appearance from Hannah Waddingham, while Clara Amfo and Alex Zane report from the red carpet.

But sometimes the talking points come when you least expect it – see last year’s ceremony, when Ariana DeBose went viral after rapping about the nominees. Will we see any similar surprises tonight?

Breathtaking (Monday 19/02/24, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Still reeling from the events depicted in Mr Bates vs the Post Office? Then brace yourself for another drama based on traumatic experiences.

ITV1 did an amazing job with the aforementioned series, which has helped keep the story in the headlines and, hopefully, bring justice to the many people affected by what happened.

What impact Breathtaking will have on the public remains to be scene, but it does focus on a period we all lived through – the Covid pandemic. However, few of us got quite as close to the frontline of the fight against the virus as Rachel Clarke, a journalist-turned-doctor.

She’s written three books about her experiences as a medic, Your Life in My Hands: A Junior Doctor’s Story, Dear Life, A Doctor’s Story of Love and Loss, and has now turned the third, Breathtaking, her personal memoir of the pandemic, into a three-part drama. Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah, who both worked as doctors before turning to TV, have also contributed to the scripts.

Mercurio’s production company, HTM Television, whose previous projects include Payback, DI Ray, Bloodlands, Line of Duty and another ITV hit, Trigger Point, is behind Breathtaking.

“Everyone at HTM Television has felt privileged to dramatise Rachel Clarke’s hauntingly illuminating memoir of health workers struggling to cope with the extraordinary challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says the blockbusting serial writer. “I’m honoured to have collaborated with Rachel and Prasanna on this important drama, and thrilled to be working with a cast led by Joanne Froggatt and crew led by director Craig Viveiros.”

Froggatt plays Acute Medicine Consultant Dr Abbey Henderson, who finds herself on the frontline in the battle against the greatest public health crisis in living memory. It’s certainly a far cry from her Golden Globe-winning performance as Anna in period drama Downton Abbey.

“I feel truly honoured to be playing Dr Abbey Henderson, based on Dr Rachel Clarke’s beautifully written, poignant and shocking book,” claims Froggatt. “When I first read the incredible scripts they moved me to tears on many occasions. I felt so passionately that I had to be a part of telling this story, the real story, of what was really happening behind the closed doors of the hospitals during the pandemic.

“Our NHS staff are nothing less than absolute heroes in my eyes, and I hope telling this story goes a little way towards us understanding their truth, their lived experience and honouring their unbelievable commitment and sacrifice on behalf of us all.”

The story takes place inside a fictional big-city hospital, but while names and places have been changed, what happens is, sadly, all too real.

“There is so much misinformation and rewriting of history around what really happened inside our hospitals during the pandemic,” explains Clarke. “The truth is, NHS staff gave everything they had in impossible conditions that sometimes cost them their lives.

“It is an honour to try and depict the courage and decency of my NHS colleagues on screen, and I’m so grateful to ITV and HTM Television for giving me the chance to show the public the truth.”

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon (Tuesday 20/02/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Unless you’re a devoted minimalist, chances are your home has plenty of items you don’t need but have never got around to getting rid of. It’s probably why Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon, which is back for a fourth run, has struck such a chord, as it sees the tidying extraordinaire and her team of experts helping families to take control of their clutter.

Stacey is certainly raring to go, saying: “I’m so happy that Sort Your Life Out is back with even more life-changing declutters! We meet six amazing families who each have a different story that has brought them to us, whether that’s family loss or the cost-of-living crisis.

“Together, we create smart storage solutions, organise the mess, and let go of belongings that are holding them back. It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives. Join us, and you might even be inspired to do your own big spring clean… I know I have been!”

First up this time around is single dad Craig, who has been bringing up his young daughters, Merywen (6) and Wren (4) after their mum Lois passed away from cancer four years ago.

Craig admits that since losing his wife, he’s been taking up hobbies and buying random stuff online to fill the void, but now he wants to sort the space out for the sake of his daughters.

Understandably, packing up the house proves to be an emotional process, as their possessions are taken to an empty warehouse, where it turns out they own 197 teddies and dolls, 121 old socks, 373 pieces of unopened mail and 1,239 books.

Stacey and decluttering expert Dilly Carter join Craig to sort through them, deciding what to keep and what to give away with the help of mother-in law Soo and sister-in-law Cass.

Meanwhile, back at the house, carpenter Rob Brent gets to work on Craig’s home office and also creates a secret door for the girls which will lead into a magical reading room inspired by Lois’ love of books – one of the family’s most treasured possession is a beautiful children’s book she wrote for her daughters. Cleaner Iwan Carrington is also on hand to work his magic and give the house a spring clean.

Then it’s time to bring their must-keep items back and find them a home, but will Stacey and co have succeeded in transforming the house?

If the episode does inspire you to embark on your own declutter, Dilly believes you can use the show’s methods, even if you don’t have a spare warehouse to hand.

She says: “Each room needs function, purpose and identity and it’s impossible to know what needs to be taken away if you are just looking at an overflowing space.

“So, before you tackle any area that you want to declutter, make sure you clear the space completely. Take everything away and look at the space itself as a blank canvas that can be whatever you want it to be.”

Bring the Drama (Wednesday 21/02/24, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

So you think you wannabe a star? Watching this series might put you off – if last week’s first episode is anything to go by, acting is more difficult than it looks.

If you missed it, the premise is straightforward. Host Bill Bailey looks on as eight amateur thespians from across the country get the chance of a lifetime. They have long dreamed of a professional acting career, but real life has got in the way. However, they’ve been plucked from obscurity due to their raw talent, and are being put through their paces by casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry, whose CV includes Ghosts, Broadchurch and Bridgerton.

After six weeks of tuition, she will then choose the trio she feels are best equipped for the industry, offering them an opportunity to present their showreel at an event that may lead to agent representation.

“I think it will be great fun for viewers because they’ll be watching some of the most famous scenes in TV, reinterpreted by this raw and untested cast, directed and mentored by the stars of those shows,” says Bailey when asked why we should all tune in.

“Each week, the actors have to audition for roles, which are filmed with a full TV crew, and then they are edited and screened to the cast. Whoever has impressed Kelly Valentine Hendry will be named Cast of the Week, and Actor of the Week. I thought it was a great way to give some aspiring actors an amazing opportunity, and also, it’s a brilliant insight into the whole process of acting, filming and casting.”

“It’s not the same as some of the other big talent shows – we don’t show you the huge selection process,” adds Hendry. “We only focus on the group of people who we think have a shot at doing well.

“Hopefully the audience will enjoy watching people who are passionate about being actors get a taste of the profession in the real world. They will see how hard it is but equally how rewarding it is when you succeed.”

The cost of attending drama school can put people off applying, with some critics bemoaning the fact that if we’re not careful, that means the industry will eventually be populated only by wealthy folk, rather than a cross-section of society. Hendry hopes the show will combat that, in its own small way: “We aren’t saying that drama school is not a great way of getting on the ladder – it is an excellent way to start. But many can’t afford it and it is exciting to throw this experience out there to others.”

Last week, Natalie Cassidy introduced the participants to the heady world of soap acting. This time, Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea offers tips on mastering the often complex jargon involved in crime dramas, while future episodes are set to feature Charles Venn, Ed Speleers, Rochenda Sandall and experts including fight and intimacy co-ordinators.

And if you want more information, or to learn about other jobs within the industry, check out the BBC’s Bring the Drama Festival website, which is running alongside the show.

Too Good to Be True (Thursday 22/02/24, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

In this modern digital world of streaming, binge-watching and box sets, we’re constantly being reminded to avoid spoilers and revealing key info to viewers who may not have got round to watching certain programmes.

So what were Channel 5 and the makers of this nail-biting thriller thinking when they came up with the title which essentially tells you everything you need to know about the show before you’ve watched any of it?

Too Good to Be True stars Kara Tointon as Rachel, a single mum on the poverty line who works all hours God sends as a cleaner to provide for her son Liam (Charlie Hodson-Prior).

Out of the blue, she is approached by her boss Simone (Sara Powell) whose wealthy businessman client Elliot (Allen Leech) is offering her a new job with better pay and shorter hours.

But over the next few episodes, we have seen Rachel get drawn further into Elliot’s life, before beginning to question his motives and find out this man is indeed Too Good to Be True.

Despite the fact that that the clue is in the title, Too Good to Be True has been a riveting watch over the past couple of weeks, with the twist at the end of the first episode making viewers wonder why Elliot has homed in on Rachel.

Former EastEnder Tointon, who has also starred in Mr Selfridge, Urban Myths and Archie, says: “Until that point you really hope that this has the romcom vibe of a modern Cinderella tale.

“But then you get a curveball and think, ‘Hang on a minute; this is getting dark.’ As Rachel discovers more about Elliot, she becomes a bit of a detective in her own life.”

In last night’s penultimate episode, we saw Elliot plan a surprise weekend trip for Rachel and Liam to his log cabin in the countryside.

However, it became clear that someone was watching them from the surrounding woods, and later, Liam was accosted by a woman, who turned out to be Elliot’s ex-wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She decides to look into Elliot’s past, questioning his version of how he lost his parents, and sharing everything she’s found out with Rachel, urging her to dig deeper.

Eventually, Rachel identifies a child therapist who worked with Elliot immediately after his mother was killed, and pays her a visit.

When pressed by Rachel, the therapist claims it wasn’t Elliot’s father who started the fire, but Elliot himself.

Unbeknown to Rachel, Elliot has been following her, and now knows she is having serious doubts about him and his past.

Later, after Elliot collects Liam from school, he uses the lad as bait to lure Rachel back to his log cabin, knowing that he can’t allow her to expose the truth.

If you’re one of those viewers who have been shouting to Rachel to get away from Elliot while she can, it may be too late.

Someone should have warned the hard-up cleaner that if something seems Too Good to Be True, it probably is. The clue is in the show’s title, after all.

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens (Friday 23/02/24, BBC Two, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

He’s arguably the UK’s favourite horticulturist, and has been described as ‘the Bob Ross of the gardening world’.

Since making his debut on Gardener’s World in 2003, Monty Don has built up a loyal army of fans, but many were left concerned in November when the national treasure announced he wouldn’t be staying with the much-loved show long term.

“I won’t do it forever,” he said. “I will stop. I have no firm plans, but the BBC knows – I’ve told them. It will come to an end sometime in the next three, four or five years. It depends on circumstances and what else I’m doing.

“I’m now 68, I was going to stop when I was 65. I’ll now go on till I’m 70 and then reconsider.

“While I’ve still got energy, there are lots of other projects I want to do that mean I can’t be here every week.”

But putting the Gardeners’ World issue to one side, and Monty has no plans to hang up his TV trowel just yet.

On the contrary, he is now launching another new show in which he explores more stunning gardens across the globe.

Following on from his series Around the World in 80 Gardens, Monty Don’s Italian Gardens, Monty Don’s French Gardens, Monty Don’s Paradise Gardens and Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens, he is taking viewers on a three-part tour to see some of Spain’s pristine designs considered among some of the prettiest in Europe.

“This was filmed last year when I spent seven weeks in Spain across April, May, June and October and covers over 40 different gardens right across Spain,” he explains.

“I found it an exhilarating and fascinating experience with stunning gardens and learned so much more about the country – despite having visited many times before as a tourist.”

In the first edition, Monty learns about ways in which designers are tackling the all-important issues around climate change, and by starting in the central part of Spain, he is able to see the importance that history plays in the country’s culture.

He begins at the Escorial – a vast imposing palace and garden, built as a symbol of the power of Spain’s once huge empire.

He then travels to the centre of Madrid to visit the city’s famous Retiro Park and Paseo del Prado.

He also visits a tropical garden in the unlikely setting of one of the capital’s main railway stations, as well as a modern garden created by and for dogs and a dynamic new school where nature and gardening play a central role.

Monty then visits important towns like Toledo, a palace that was originally a Moorish castle and a modern garden in a home that was once a Monastery.

As he travels around Castile, he discovers modern gardens including one made in an olive orchard and another hewn out of some of the harshest landscapes in Spain.