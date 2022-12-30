Brendan O’Carroll: I get goosebumps that Mrs Brown's Boys has become part of Christmas

For many families across the UK, Ireland and beyond, Mrs Brown’s Boys is as much a part of Christmas as a stuffed turkey, crackers and a cheeky morning glass of bubbly.

“I absolutely love it – I get goosebumps that Mrs Brown has become part of Christmas,” says 67-year-old Irish comedian Brendan O’Carroll, who created the sitcom and stars as Agnes Brown.

“That’s what people who come to the show say – ‘Ah, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Mrs Brown’. You’re kinda going ‘Oh my God, we established that’. Because in my day that was Morecambe and Wise. It wasn’t Christmas without Morecambe and Wise. So it’s a buzz.”

Just like for the Brown family, Christmas for O’Carroll – who is the youngest of 11 siblings – means family antics full of hilarity. “It’s usually a time when the whole family gather, even though the family are away,” he says.

Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown: Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Alan Peebles.

“My memories of Christmas… I’m the youngest of 11. So by the time I came into my formative years, most of the family had either emigrated or got married. And at Christmas, on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, they’d all come home.

“I spend my Christmas week in the airport crying with joy as my sister or brother would walk through the arrivals gate. And then of course, I’d spend the new year crying at the same gate because they were going. Christmas was family.”

“We try and keep it that way as well,” adds O’Carroll, who has been married to his Mrs Brown’s Boys co-star Jennifer Gibney since 2005.

Several of his children and grandchildren also appear in the show – so a family Christmas really is a Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas.

Irish comedian Brendan O’Carroll created the sitcom and stars as Agnes Brown. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Alan Peebles.

This year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special had the usual japes, laughs and festive cheer.

The episode centred around Buster’s “magic Christmas tree”, which he claimed is only visible to those who are pure of heart, and who believe in Santa Claus.

Sure enough, after Agnes puts up the Christmas tree, it starts to vanish and reappear – and the common denominator is that every time Cathy’s boyfriend arrives at the house, the tree disappears.

“So Buster thinks it’s because her boyfriend is a vampire, Agnes thinks it may be just because he doesn’t believe in Christmas, he doesn’t believe in Santa.

"We don’t find out till the New Year episode exactly why it is, or what it was,” says O’Carroll.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is always recorded in front of a live studio audience, which O’Carroll says totally brings the show to life.

The cast and crew will rehearse for 12 hours a day for three days, but O’Carroll won’t ever get dressed up as Mrs Brown – he’ll keep his jeans, T-shirt and moustache (“You know, I often thought about leaving the ‘stache on so I’d look like my mother!” he jokes) until it’s time to record.

“When you finish your last rehearsal, Jenny and I’d go back to the apartment and have a cup of coffee, and I’d say ‘You know what? It’s ready. It’s nearly cooked.

"All it needs now is Mrs Brown, and an audience’. It really does need a live audience,” says the comic. They were phenomenal this year, I’m really proud.

"The BBC tell me that they had the tickets available online for 15 minutes, and there were 35,000 requests for tickets. They can only take 300 in the audience.

“You just go ‘My God almighty, 35,000 people already, in October, want to celebrate Christmas with Mrs Brown’. And that’s lovely.”

Last year, the live audience had to adhere to strict Covid regulations, which O’Carroll says wasn’t quite the same, but 2022 saw the fun back in full force.

“When you walk on to the floor, the audience are there going ‘Just give me the slightest excuse and I will laugh, because I haven’t laughed for two-and-a-half years. So please just give me a tiny excuse’,” he says.

“The enthusiasm was absolutely amazing. We always finish the Christmas episode with a song – this year’s song, we did We Are Family, because it’s very much about family time. We couldn’t stop the audience singing!

“It was an incredible buzz, it really was. It was like a first free Christmas, like we’d all just gone to prison and we were having a Christmas. I suppose that’s really what it was.”

