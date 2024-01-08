Calling all treasures: BBC One's The Repair Shop seeks 2024 Christmas Special participants for restoration

The Repair Shop on BBC One is seeking out treasures from past Christmases and participants for the 2024 Christmas Special.

It may be time to pack away the 2023 Christmas decorations, but BBC One’s The Repair Shop team is already on the lookout for participants for the Christmas Special 2024.

As people across the country pack decorations away it gives many people time to go through their long-forgotten items of the past they may be looking to restore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are certainly the thoughts of The Repair Shop’s resident Horologist Steve Fletcher and leather expert Suzie Fletcher who think this is the perfect time to go through items, have conversations and see if they’d be right for the Christmas special.

BBC One The Repair Shop's resident Horologist Steve Fletcher and leather expert Suzie Fletcher.

Suzie said: “It comes around very quickly, so we need all of your wonderful items. I’m sure during Christmas you’ve been exchanging lots of stories as your family is together, maybe it’s jogged a few memories.”

She went on to urge people to put potential items forward, a sentiment Steve shared saying items could be anything like a book, a toy, just something associated with Christmas and “has an amazing story or amazing memory”.

Jay Blades, the presenter of The Repair Shop, expressed that the team always creates magic at the Repair Shop barn, especially during Christmas. They're inviting people with objects that hold historical or social significance, need repair and carry a festive essence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal is for items evoking memories of past Christmases, regardless of whether they're antiques. What matters most is the sentimental value and personal meaning these items hold. The Repair Shop team comprises experts in various crafts, aiming to offer solutions for any fix that could make a difference.

BBC One's The Repair Shop is seeking items for the 2024 Christmas Special.