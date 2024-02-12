Channel 4 on the hunt for new TV scriptwriters for Yorkshire role
The New Writers Scheme aims to identify and nurture underrepresented writing talent outside of London with a focus on "diverse, regional and authentic voices”.
The scheme aims to work with around four to eight writers located in Bristol, Glasgow and Leeds, making up a total of 20.
They will receive eight months of expert industry training and mentoring, alongside introductions to scripted indies and feedback from Channel 4.
Channel 4’s Drama Commissioning Editor Gwawr Lloyd said: “The pilot programme was a triumph and it’s fantastic to extend this scheme to the wider nations and regions by offering places in Leeds and Glasgow as well as Bristol.
“Often narratives told on screen reflect the writer’s own personal experiences and it’s important to hear from a variety of voices, especially from underrepresented groups, to inspire interesting and authentic story ideas.”
Applications for the Channel 4 New Writers Scheme are now open, with submissions welcomed from new and emerging writers based in commutable distance from Bristol, Glasgow or Leeds.
The scheme is open to unrepresented writers looking for their first writing credit and writers who are working on developing their own original series.
The deadline for applications is March 1. Other opportunities to get into TV include a scheme called Content Creatives, aimed at young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds with a passion for creating digital content.
Placements for 30 people will begin in September across West Yorkshire and Manchester.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.