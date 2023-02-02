The popular reality show will be filming in Leeds for its 21st series.
Come Dine With Me sees five amateur cooks compete to throw the best dinner party.
Each episode visits one contestant’s house for the three-course meal. The host is then graded by other contestants.
The contestant with the highest number of points wins.
The competitor with the highest score wins £1,000. In the event of a tie, the £1,000 is split between the winning contestants.
Anyone wishing to apply can do so via the application form.