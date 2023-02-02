Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me is looking for contestants from Yorkshire.

The popular reality show will be filming in Leeds for its 21st series.

Come Dine With Me sees five amateur cooks compete to throw the best dinner party.

Each episode visits one contestant’s house for the three-course meal. The host is then graded by other contestants.

The competitor with the highest score wins £1,000. In the event of a tie, the £1,000 is split between the winning contestants.