Channel 5 period drama Anne Boleyn shot at 14th century Yorkshire castle

Channel 5 period drama Anne Boleyn stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Mark Stanley

Bolton Castle in Wensleydale features in the three-part psychological thriller ‘Anne Boleyn’ which is due to air later this year after it was shot in Yorkshire in 2020.

The largely intact 14th century castle was used in key scenes, as it acts as the location for Greenwich Palace and the location for the ill-fated Queen’s execution at the Tower of London.

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith stars as Henry VIII’s second wife in the mini series, which explores the final months of the Queen’s life from her perspective, as she struggles with Tudor England's patriarchal society and tries to secure a future for her daughter before she is executed in 1536.

Yorkshire-born Game of Thrones star Mark Stanley, who began acting at Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley, plays the notorious king in the period drama, which is directed by Lynsey Miller.

The show was commissioned by Channel 5 and produced by BAFTA nominee Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, from the TV and film production company Fable Pictures.

Bolton Castle, near Leyburn, is known as one of the best preserved medieval castles in the country and it has been in the Tom Orde-Powlett’s family since it was built in 1399.