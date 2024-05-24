The iconic wet shirt worn by Colin Firth in BBC’s Pride and Prejudice will be on display in Yorkshire until Christmas.

As part of CultureDale – Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024, fans of the famous lake scene will be able to get up close to the shirt and the rest of the outfit worn by Colin Firth as Mr Darcy.

It will be on show for free at Bankfield Museum in Halifax until Tuesday 24 December 2024.

The classic 1995 TV scene saw Mr Darcy dive into a lake and emerge with his shirt wet and clinging to him, only to be unexpectedly confronted by Elizabeth Bennet, who had rejected his marriage proposal.

Maddie Toy, collections assistant at The Bankfield Museum, Halifax with the shirt worn by Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC production of Pride and Prejudice, which is going on permanent display

The scene has been voted by many as their favourite and most memorable TV moment of all time.

Calderdale Council successfully bid for the shirt, and other costumes from significant moments in TV and film history, at a London auction by Cosprop in March 2024 which raised money for arts education charity, the Bright Foundation.

Coun Danielle Durrans said: “Since it hit the headlines that the famous Mr Darcy shirt would be coming to Halifax, we know that many people have been eager to see it for themselves.

“Along with other parts of the lake scene costume, we’re thrilled to announce that this iconic piece of TV history will be on public display for free for most of our Year of Culture – a major addition to our showstopping year of events and activities across Calderdale.

“We’re incredibly excited to have this exhibition on our doorstep, and know it will bring a real boost in visitor numbers to Bankfield Museum and other parts of Halifax and Calderdale.

“With the borough already known as a booming TV and film location, we want to marry this up with Bankfield Museum’s and Calderdale’s textile heritage and create a legacy of costume and culture.”

The shirt is accompanied by other key items from Mr Darcy’s outfit, including the breeches, coat, waistcoat and cravat – all on display in Bankfield Museum’s Oak Gallery on the ground floor.

The other items bought at the auction are due to go on display in a new exhibition in 2025, based around costume in TV and film.

They include the Gentleman Jack outfit worn by Suranne Jones, the yellow pelisse from the 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, two outfits from Downton Abbey, and the King and Queen’s outfits from The King’s Speech. There will also be opportunities for learning and skills development linked to textiles and the making of the costumes.