The 26-year-old former artistic gymnast was born and raised in Leeds.

He won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he was a world medallist as a member of the silver-medal winning British team at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Nile was also a five-time Commonwealth Games champion and now runs a YouTube channel where he posts vlogs about his workouts, gymnastic routines and has more than 1.51 million subscribers. He has another channel with his father - Neil and Nile Vlogs - which has more than 171,000 subscribers.

Nile Wilson. (Pic credit: ITV)

He confirmed being one of the Dancing on Ice in the next series on one of his YouTube videos.

Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.

“My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Nile is the fourth celebrity to be announced, joining a line-up of stars including Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, football legend John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer.

