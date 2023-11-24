Doctor Who, Shetland and The Big British Beef Battle: TV highlights this week

Here’s some of the top television moments coming up from Saturday, November 25, including Doctor Who, Shetland and The Big British Beef Battle.

Doctor Who (Saturday 25/11/23, BBC One, 6.30pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

At 5.15pm on November 23, 1963, a TV legend was born, but in rather inauspicious circumstances.

The broadcast took place on the BBC (there was only one channel back then – BBC Two didn’t launch until April 1964), a day after the assassination of US President John F Kennedy, and as a result, nobody was really paying that much attention to the arrival on screens of a white-haired old gent who claimed he could travel through space and time in a police box that was bigger on the inside than it was on the outside, found in a junkyard at 76 Totter’s Lane in urban London.

But, just a few weeks later, it was regarded as a phenomenon thanks to the debut appearance of the Daleks, who are now regarded as the Doctor’s most iconic enemy, helping turn the show into a massive hit that ran until 1989 before taking a break.

A TV movie failed to inspire a new series in 1996, and fans had to wait another nine years for Russell T Davies’s revamp to turn the show into must-see TV again.

Now the sci-fi classic is celebrating its 60th anniversary with three special editions featuring the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Time Lord and his companion Donna Noble; they’ve really got viewers excited, particularly as the episodes also mark the return of Davies as showrunner, and he isn’t letting on how and why the characters are able to return.

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world,” teases the multi-award-winning writer. “Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback… The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The episodes will be shown on consecutive Saturday evenings, beginning with The Star Beast, in which the Doctor comes face-to-face with Donna once again. He was forced to erase her memory to save her life in her previous episode, so it should be interesting to find out how they get around that. Listen out too for Miriam Margolyes, who provides the voice of a creature known as Meep, while Yasmin Finney joins the cast as Donna’s daughter Rose.

Star Beast will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle. The latter guest stars Neil Patrick Harris (who also popped up briefly in Davies’s wonderful It’s a Sin in 2021) as classic villain The Toymaker, who was last seen on screen in 1966, when he was played by Michael Gough.

We’re guessing a few more people will be tuning in to these episodes than did so in 1963 – and anybody who misses it will feel as alien as a Cyberman when it comes to Monday morning’s school and work discussions!

Not bad going for something which, as the First Doctor once said after meeting the Sensorites in 1964, “It all started out as a mild curiosity in the junkyard and now it’s turned out to be quite a great spirit of adventure.”

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Sunday 26/11/2023, BBC2, 3pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Earlier this year, the UK came down with Eurovision fever as Liverpool played host to the Song Contest in the place of 2022 winners, Ukraine.

Admittedly, our entrant, Mae Muller, failed to replicate the success of Sam Ryder the year before, but for many viewers it was a reminder of just how much fun the competition can be.

So, the good news for anyone who feels like they just can’t wait for next year’s extravaganza in Sweden, Malmo, is that we’ve got the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to tide us over.

This version, which is for talented performers aged between nine and 14, began in 2003, when the UK got off to a strong start – Tom Morley finished third with My Song for the World. We went one better the following year when Cory Spedding became the runner up performing The Best is Yet to Come.

However, after the 2005 contest, when we were represented by Joni Fuller, the UK took a long break from the contest, only re-entering it last year when Freya Skye finished a respectable fifth with Lose My Head.

France took the gold, so this year the Contest is coming from Nice – and girl group STAND UNIQU3 will be flying the flag for the UK.

The trio includes 12-year-old Hayla from Liverpool, who has Eurovision in her blood – her granddad was a backing dancer for the 1987 UK entry. Her biggest musical inspiration is Rihanna, but she’s also a keen footballer.

Thirteen-year-old Maisie from Essex loves to sing and dance, but her other hobbies include clay pigeon shooting with her grandfather, while 12-year-old Yazmin already has some performance experience as a keen Latin and ballroom dancer.

The girls are excited about the contest, but they’re not underestimating the other countries. STAND UNIQU3 told CBBC’s Newsround: “I think we have a good chance. We have good competition, though.

“We’re not just proud of ourselves, we’re proud of every contestant so far, because it takes guts to do something like this. Even if we don’t come out on top, we’ll still be proud of ourselves and everyone else who has entered the competition.”

The trio have been getting plenty of TV and radio experience under their belts over the past few weeks. The three singers found out they had been chosen to represent the UK when they were surprised by BBC Radio 1’s Dean McCullough. Their song Back To Life, which was penned by songwriters Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson and Jack Hawitt (who have written for artists such as Jason Derulo, Lauren Spencer Smith, Kylie Minogue and Ava Max), was then revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

STAND UNIQU3 were then interviewed by Scott Mills, and have gone on to perform on Blue Peter, Saturday Mash-Up, Strictly – It Takes Two and BBC Children in Need. So, hopefully they won’t be feeling too nervous as they take to the stage this afternoon.

Olivier Minne and Laury Thilleman are the presenters, and Lauren Layfield and HRVY are the UK commentators.

The Couple Next Door (Monday 27/11/23, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

According to reports, Sam Heughan will soon be moving on from his acclaimed role of Jamie in Outlander, with the show ending in 2024 with its eighth and final series.

Starz’s historical fantasy about a Second World War nurse who mysteriously time travels back to 18th-century Scotland and gets embroiled in a rebellion has made a star out of Balmaclellan-born actor Heughan.

He said of leaving behind his character: “It’s been such a crazy, incredible, rewarding journey.

“The show has been my life for a long time. I’ve made friends, we’re basically a family, and it’s going to be very odd not to see everyone again.”

Heughan has since gone onto hit the road with his co-star Graham McTavish in travelogue series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

And the 43-year-old is now fleshing out his acting CV by appearing in Eagle Eye’s highly anticipated psychological thriller The Couple Next Door.

Adapted from the hit Dutch series The Swingers, it is directed by award-winning Professor T director Dries Vos, and Heughan says he couldn’t wait to team up with the Belgian filmmaker who he worked with on last year’s Channel 4 crime drama Suspect.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family,” he said.

“Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

The Couple Next Door follows teacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and her partner Pete (Alfred Enoch) who move into a new house in upscale neighbourhood, but soon find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety.

The couple, who have a baby on the way, soon find friendship in the shape of alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw).

But when tragedy strikes, Evie and Pete are blindsided by grief.

Evie lashes out at her religious family, rejects her old life and embraces her new friends, especially Danny, who she finds herself increasingly attracted to. Realising this, Pete can’t help but worry what might have been unleashed – especially when he discovers that Danny and Becka have a very open relationship.

Tomlinson, who also rose to fame in a period piece, the hugely successful Poldark, before starring in BBC’s The Outlaws, adds: “Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past.”

Comedy panel show favourite and Not Going Out star Hugh Dennis is also turning to more serious drama in the series.

He plays nosey neighbour Alan Richardson, while Kate Robbins, who guest stars in this Friday’s season finale of Channel 5’s The Good Ship Murder, plays his wife Jean.

Unaware that Alan has taken to using a telescope to watch Becka for his own gratification, Jean is able to take delicious revenge on her peeping Tom husband.

The Couple Next Door, which continues at the same time tomorrow, has been described as a “deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires”, as well as an “addictive, emotional roller coaster”.

If nothing else, it will give fans the opportunity to see Heughan in a different light before he bows out from his most famous role next year.

The Great British Bake Off (Tuesday 28/11/23, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Whisper it, but after the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off, some viewers started to wonder if the format was finally going a little stale.

Fortunately, this series has seen the show back to its best – and judge Prue Leith thinks a lot of the credit should go to new co-presenter Alison Hammond.

She said: “[Alison has] energised the show… it’s amazing. I mean, she’s such a life-enhancing ball of fire, she’s fantastic.

“She says anything – she has almost no filter – she hugs all the bakers. And she is always the same on set, off set, when she’s in the make-up chair… she’s just herself. She can’t be anything else, but the loud happy Brummie who loves people.”

Prue added: “She’s just hilarious, but also so sympathetic and sweet. The bakers all adore her and, I must say, so do we.”

Her fellow judge Paul Hollywood agrees that the atmosphere in the tent has been particularly warm this year, saying: “The bakers are really nice people. And they bonded so quickly as a group as well. And obviously with Alison being there… and of course Noel [Fielding], between the whole gang with Prue and myself, everyone got on really well this year, it was such a nice experience in the tent. It was lovely to see.”

Some viewers may wonder if going back to basics with the challenges has also been a contributory factor. Although it must be difficult to keep coming up with new showstopper ideas year after year, some of the bakes in the previous series seemed like they had been designed to catch the bakers out rather than challenge them to reach new heights.

With a few exceptions (like the a steamed pudding technical that caught pretty much everyone out in desert week), this time around the challenges have seemed more achievable.

If anything, it seems it was the bakers who were making life hard for themselves. Prue says: “They’re really good bakers and if you ask them to do something really simple, you’d think they’d all turn out perfectly.

“Sometimes, though, that’s the one they slip up on, and it’s because they overcomplicate it.”

Let’s hope nobody makes the mistake this week, as we reach the final.

Just three bakers are left in the tent, and to be in with a chance of winning the coveted cake stand, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith want them to tackle a choux pastry Signature, a sticky Technical and a celebration cake Showstopper. But who will do enough to be crowned the winner?

Luckily, Alison and Noel will be there to ensure it doesn’t get too tense.

The presenters will then be reunited for The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday, when they join Jo Brand and fellow guest Jonathan Ross to look back over this episode. The three finalists will all be dropping by too, and Tom Allen get a chance to catch up with the rest of the class of 2023.

Shetland (Wednesday 29/11/23, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

As she’s been quick to point out during the series so far, Tosh may only be an ‘acting’ DI, but in reality, she’s far more than that.

Ever since Shetland began, the character, played so beautifully by Alison O’Donnell, has been the crime drama’s beating heart, a person we’ve seen mature and develop before our very eyes. Douglas Henshall’s Jimmy Perez may have been the principal figure, but it was Tosh we really adored and willed to do well.

So there’s probably a sense of satisfaction in seeing her blossom without her mentor, stepping up into his well-worn shoes to take charge of proceedings at Lerwick police station.

“Tosh is very comfortable in the role and has really found her rhythm,” says O’Donnell. “She has an easy rapport with Sandy (Steven Robertson) and Billy (Lewis Howden) and the team seems to be functioning well. She also has a great connection with Harry (Tibu Fortes), the new procurator fiscal, who really champions her.”

Although she has the backing of those around her, Tosh’s latest case has proved to be a tricky one, not helped by a love-hate relationship with DI Ruth Calder. The latter was born and brought up on the islands, but left under a cloud many years ago; she’s only returned to find the evidence needed to sort out a case on her beat in London.

“The relationship between Calder and Tosh is restless,” claims O’Donnell. “It is new and fragile and their policing styles don’t always marry up. But these are two confident, experienced women who recognise the value of working together and pooling resources, and who respect each other, even though they don’t always see eye to eye.

“There are moments when Calder must accept that her tough, urban approach isn’t the best way to get results from a small island community and there are moments when Tosh must step aside and let Calder lead with all of her expertise in organised crime. There are moments of fracture, of doubt, and there are times when they really click and are absolutely on the same page.”

Thankfully, O’Donnell’s relationship with her new co-star, Ashley Jensen, who plays Calder, is far more easygoing: “I had an absolute blast working with Ashley. Her approach to the job was pitch perfect. She was really open and collaborative and sensitive to the fact that this is a long-running show but at the same time she brought confidence and self-assuredness, both in terms of how cast-iron her characterisation of Ruth Calder was, and in terms of how she took the reins off-set and brought everybody together.”

The two characters could use some of that understanding as we head into the penultimate episode.

Calder has to deal with some devastating news, as well as a disappointment – Tosh refuses her demand to arrest Bobby Bain, despite receiving a revealing voicemail about him.

Tosh is also warned off speaking to the Sadats about their son, his death and a possible link to Ellen’s problems, something that only makes her more determined than ever to delve into the story – and leads her to a shocking revelation.

Inside the Tower of London (Thursday 30/11/23, Channel 5, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you enjoy documentaries about historic buildings with royal connections, then Channel 5 has got you covered. It’s brought us Secrets of the Royal Palaces and Buckingham Palace with Alexander Armstrong, as well as Inside the Tower of London, which is now on its sixth series.

However, you don’t have to be a royalist to enjoy Inside the Tower of London – it offers a fascinating glimpse into the stories behind one of Britain’s most iconic buildings and the lives of the people who work there.

This latest run has been particularly fascinating as it has seen the staff preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and revealed all the small changes that take place when a new monarch is crowned – it turns out there are an awful lot of royal monograms that needed to be updated.

As we reach the fifth episode, it’s July 2023 and the coronation celebrations are over, but the Tower of London is still preparing for the start of another new era. That’s because after 14 years of loyal service, including four as Chief Yeoman Warder, Pete McGowran has announced his retirement.

It’s going to be a big loss, and the cameras follow him as he prepares to hand over the Tower keys to his deputy and successor, Yeoman Gaoler Rob Fuller. Before he goes though, Pete has time to reflect on some of his most memorable moments working at the Tower, including the time he gave Queen Elizabeth II a private tour of the Chapel.

Pete is also preparing to lead his last Whitsun Parade, but it will be the first for new Tower Constable General Sir Gordon Messenger. The episode finds out how he is settling into the role, and learns more about his ‘office’ of King’s House. As you’d expect, it has plenty of history – it was the site of Guy Fawkes’ interrogation and is also home to the Tower’s oldest prison cell.

Anyone who has been watching the series so far will know this has been a challenging year for Ravenmaster Chris Skaife – the outbreak of avian flu meant the birds had to spend some time in lockdown.

Now, he’s got a new arrival on his hands in the form of a raven chick. This feathered recruit was raised in the countryside so is used to peace and quiet, and it’s up to Chris to help acclimatise it to the hustle and bustle of Tower life.

Meanwhile, a crumbling turret on top of the Cradle Tower is in urgent need of repair, but when you’re dealing with an ancient monument, it’s not just a case of calling in the builders. Every care must be taken to ensure that the renovations are done sympathetically.

Finally for this week, Historic Royal Palaces Chief Curator Tracy Borman is on a mission to learn more about Henry VIII’s troublesome niece, Margaret Douglas. As Tracy reveals, Margaret struggled to survive in the famously ruthless Tudor court, and her choices would land her in a Tower cell on more than one occasion.

The Big British Beef Battle (Friday 01/12/23, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Going vegan is apparently the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet.

According to research, meat and dairy free diets result in 75 per cent less climate-heating emissions, water pollution and land use than those in which animal products are consumed.

Studies have also suggested that if everyone stopped eating these foods, global farmland use could be reduced by 75 per cent, an area equivalent to the size of the US, China, Australia and the EU combined.

And not only would this result in a significant drop in greenhouse gas emissions, it would also free up wild land lost to agriculture, one of the primary causes for mass wildlife extinction.

So most of us know the impact of our meat and dairy consumption, but we live in a free world (to some extent), so what if we want to reduce our impact on the planet without actually giving up meat?

Less familiar than the pro-vegan rhetoric is the message that by choosing chicken instead of beef, you could still massively reduce your footprint.

The climate cost of the red meat is the highest of any food stuff – and in the UK it’s around five times as much as white meat.

In this new documentary, part of Channel 4’s Climate Emergency season, Ade Adepitan looks at the science, and meets those campaigning to “make beef the new smoking”, who argue the meat should be taken off the menu in government institutions, company canteens, restaurants and homes.

While plant-based consumption is seen as the gold standard for the climate, presenter, journalist and Paralympic basketball player Ade, explores whether shifting from beef to chicken (or Quorn) would still make a huge impact towards lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

“I’m passionate about climate change and about all of us being properly informed so we can make responsible and impactful decisions which will benefit all of us and our planet,” Ade, who was seen earlier this year in BBC’s natural world series Our Changing Planet, says.

“In this documentary we’ll be looking at the actual data and asking some really challenging questions about whether beef should now be off limits.”

The documentary is being made by production company Zandland, whose Executive Producers Ben Zand and Josh Reynolds add: “We don’t think there’s anyone better to take on such a radical and impactful campaign than Ade.

“Asking a nation to give up one of its most beloved foods won’t be easy, but the data of its impact on the environment is eye-opening.”

Finally, Channel 4 commissioners Tim Hancock and Jonah Weston add: “There’s nothing more British than roast beef, but Ade’s investigation has the potential to uncover evidence that changes the nation’s opinion towards our most beloved meat.”

Like all fierce debates, there are two sides to the story.

As well as getting up to all sorts of stunts to get the public to turn their back on beef, Ade also meets farmers and other specialists in the red meat and dairy industry, who insist that British meat can be enjoyed sustainably.