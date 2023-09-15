The new Channel 4 show Don’t Look Down hosted by Paddy McGuinness will see nine celebrities face their fears in a group of challenges in aid of Stand Up To Cancer - including Yorkshire actor and soap legend Beverley Callard.

The team have all been impacted by cancer and are hoping to raise a significant amount for Stand Up To Cancer. They are currently undergoing training camp in the Austrian Alps, tutored by the top experts in high wire walking.

They are also being coached to tackle their fears as they face a series of physically and mentally demanding training exercises and tasks designed to transform them from beginners to those capable of scaling the heights.

An emotional journey as they attempt to overcome their individual anxieties whilst reflecting on the impact cancer has had on their lives, the show is set to elicit tears from viewers.

Celebrities on Don't Look Down in aid of Stand Up To Cancer including Yorkshire's Beverley Callard. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Soap legend Beverley Callard, from Morley, West Yorkshire, best known for her regular role as Liz McDonald in ITV’s Coronation Street and her role as Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, will join eight other celebrities.

Paddy McGuinness will present the show and Beverley will star alongside footballer Anton Ferdinand, presenter and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, sports presenter and Love Island finalist Chris Hughes and French football icon David Ginola. Also training for the most vertigo-inducing high wire walk are adventurer and motoring expert Charley Boorman, TikTok star GK Barry, content creator and comedian Fats Timbo and Olympic champion cyclist Victoria Pendleton.

Paddy said: “This team is outstanding. Everyone has come together and is giving their all at our training camp in the Austrian Alps.

“I’m not sure if we’re quite ready to tackle the high wire, but we’re definitely going to give it our best shot.”