With 18 contestants preparing to battle for the crown on The Apprentice, four of them are from Yorkshire.

The series will begin on February 1, 2024 at 9pm and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Here’s everything we know so far about the two Yorkshire contestants wellness brand owner, Dr Asif Munaf and sales executive, Oliver Medforth.

Dr Asif Munaf and Oliver Medforth. (Pic credit: BBC)

Who is Dr Asif Munaf from The Apprentice?

Dr Asif, who is from Sheffield, is the eldest of six children including a younger brother who is 22 years younger than him.

This isn’t the first time Dr Asif has been on TV, as the Wellness Brand owner also appeared on Dragon’s Den in 2018 with his company D.A.T.E Smoothie, where he was rejected. Entrepreneur Touker Suleyman told him: “You’re not a businessman.”

This didn’t stop him from trying his luck with The Apprentice and cites his biggest success as launching a business whilst working 12-hour shifts as a doctor during the pandemic.

Dr. Asif Munaf. (Pic credit: BBC)

He is a doctor with a business mind focussed on healthy vitamins and supplements

When asked why he deserves Lord Sugar’s investment, he said: “With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure he is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 years.”

He has recently apologised and received ‘specialist training’ after social media posts about Israel, as reported by PA.

Who is Oliver Medford from The Apprentice?

Oliver Medforth. (Pic credit: BBC)

Oliver, a sales executive from the Yorkshire Wolds, is no stranger to the business world as he has been supervising stores up and down the country.

He lives on a farm nestled within a dale in the Yorkshire Wolds called Raisthorpe Manor where he is part-owner of a gin business, which was established in 2008. The homemade gin is created using resources from his farm and the business has received 52 awards.

His favourite saying is ‘Never doing owt for nowt’.

His biggest business success is running five retail shops for his family-run distillery, from Newcastle to Swindon and setting up a soft drink that “pairs perfectly with all our range of gins”.

When asked what his biggest business failure is, Oliver said: “I am not afraid to admit to making mistakes as I find it’s the best opportunity to learn from them, shows a willingness to try different experiences and not being afraid to be slightly alternative is one of my biggest advantages.”

He added: “I really hope there is a selling task because this is where I will dominate and prove to Lord Sugar, I am a selling machine.

“I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying.”