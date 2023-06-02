Emmerdale star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher is to star in a new series showing what life is like on his family farm.

The documentary-style series is set at his family’s Peak District farm but is being made by the Leeds-based independent company Daisybeck Studios, which is also behind The Yorkshire Vet and Our Great Yorkshire Life.

The series, set to be aired later this year and featuring eight hour-long episodes, will follow Kelvin, his wife Liz and their four children, Marnie, six, Milo, four, and one-year-old twins Mateusz and Maximus as they navigate life as first- generation farmers.

The family bought the farm in 2021 and have since invested heavily in the 120-acre site, which features sheep, pigs, goats, alpacas and horses. Kelvin spent most of his career as fictional farmer Andy Sugden for 20 years on ITV’s Emmerdale but now he and his young family are living that life for real. In 2019, he won the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Kelvin Fletcher with his wife Liz and children Marnie and Milo at their farm

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher said: “When we embarked on this new chapter of our lives, we couldn’t have imagined what an extraordinary journey it would be. Since the arrival of our two new-born twins last year, it has been even more of a rollercoaster ride.

"Navigating farming life with four small kids is certainly a challenge but one full of laughter and unforgettable memories. We are so excited to invite viewers into our lives like never before – we hope to share the beauty and unpredictable joy of life on our farm.”

Kelvin added: “It has been absolutely great to work with the ITV family again, with whom I worked with for so many happy years.”

ITV Commissioner Leanne Clarke said: “We are thrilled to have Kelvin, Liz and the whole family showing us the ropes of what it takes to run a working farm. I’m sure it will prove to be a thoroughly entertaining adventure for them and our audience."

Series Editor, Ben Harris, from Daisybeck Studios, said: “As first-generation farmers, Kelvin and Liz, have their work cut out, sharing their journey as they strive to make their farm a success whilst balancing the complexities of family life with the lows and highs of farming.