Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has fulfilled a promise a visit to drop in at Emmerdale watering hole the Woolpack.

At a reception he hosted in 2022 to honour 100 years of continuing drama from the North, Mr Hoyle was gifted a pair of Emmerdale wellingtons and invited to use them on a visit to the programme’s Yorkshire-based set.

Now, helping the programme celebrate it's 10,000th episode, he met with cast and crew and paid a visit to its hidden village on the Harewood estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Speaker said: “Incredibly, Emmerdale has been on our screens for more than half a century - shining a light on the lived experience of others; entertaining viewers with its hard-hitting storylines, while also making a major economic contribution to the North.

Lindsay Hoyle on his visit to The Woolpack

“It has been an honour to help the cast celebrate the 10,000th episode of this enduring Yorkshire-based soap, with a visit to the Woolpack.

" As a Lancastrian, I am hugely impressed by the talent and warmth of our friends on ‘the other side’ of the Pennines.”

A longtime supporter of regional television production, Mr Speaker has previously marked the importance of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and the role they play in popular culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He noted that they had been mentioned more than 320 times during Parliamentary debates and “are an important part of the fabric of British society".

He also spoke the economic contribution they bring to the North.

Mr Speaker met with cast and crew at the main studios on Friday, before heading into the Yorkshire countryside to visit the programme’s purpose built ‘Village’ set.

John Whiston, managing director of Continuing Drama, said: “Showing balance between the Northern soaps, Mr Speaker is following up his visit to Coronation Street with a visit to the other side - Emmerdale.

"We are all honoured to welcome him in The Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we have assured his team that no floods, fires, bus crashes, plane crashes or lightning strikes will hit the Village while he is there - unusually for a Friday.”