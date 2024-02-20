Emmerdale to open its doors to fans with ITV's 'Super Soap' set tours and experiences in Yorkshire
Following on from the huge success of the previous years’ ITV Studios has announced a new season of behind-the-scenes fun for fans with Emmerdale and Coronation Street set tours and related activities.
With both productions filming almost two feature films a week each, the weekends are free for fans to explore the world where their favourite soaps are filmed.
The tours welcome up to 1000 people a day and are billed as “giving viewers and visitors the chance to walk in the footsteps of their favourite cast members on the cobbles and in the lanes of the Emmerdale Village”.
With set changes and the occasional top-secret storyline “spoiler" no two tours are ever the same either giving visitors the occasional unpredictable plot twist visit or the sight of something new before it hits the nation’s screens.
Fans of Emmerdale will be able to join a tour by coach from the Harewood House estate, home to the UK’s most famous village which is hidden deep within its grounds.
Arriving at the village guests will continue to experience fan favourites including a wander by The Woolpack, a nosy at David’s Shop and of course a walk through the world’s only permanent fake graveyard.
One Emmerdale guest reviewed the tour calling it a "brilliant day from start to finish”.
They were enthused about how much there was available to see of the set and how many photo opportunities there were.
Over at the Coronation Street Experience fans can visit the cafe, cinema and exhibition floor.
This continues to allow fans to experience that little bit of extra “telly magic” where they can get up close to legendary props and costumes, or sitting in the Replica Roy’s Rolls before a photo behind the replica Rovers’ bar after a walk around the set.
