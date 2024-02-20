Fans can wander by The Woolpack, a nosy at David’s Shop and of course a walk through the world’s only permanent ‘fake graveyard’ on the Emmerdale set.

Following on from the huge success of the previous years’ ITV Studios has announced a new season of behind-the-scenes fun for fans with Emmerdale and Coronation Street set tours and related activities.

With both productions filming almost two feature films a week each, the weekends are free for fans to explore the world where their favourite soaps are filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tours welcome up to 1000 people a day and are billed as “giving viewers and visitors the chance to walk in the footsteps of their favourite cast members on the cobbles and in the lanes of the Emmerdale Village”.

With set changes and the occasional top-secret storyline “spoiler" no two tours are ever the same either giving visitors the occasional unpredictable plot twist visit or the sight of something new before it hits the nation’s screens.

Fans of Emmerdale will be able to join a tour by coach from the Harewood House estate, home to the UK’s most famous village which is hidden deep within its grounds.

Arriving at the village guests will continue to experience fan favourites including a wander by The Woolpack, a nosy at David’s Shop and of course a walk through the world’s only permanent fake graveyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Emmerdale guest reviewed the tour calling it a "brilliant day from start to finish”.

They were enthused about how much there was available to see of the set and how many photo opportunities there were.

Over at the Coronation Street Experience fans can visit the cafe, cinema and exhibition floor.