All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Emmerdale village: Guided tour experience of Emmerdale village to open this summer, ITV announces

ITV has announced that members of the public will be able to visit the Emmerdale village set for guided tours this summer.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST

During the 90-minute long tour, visitors will see exterior sets of The Woolpack, Cafe Mainstreet and David's Shop and get to take photos with a surprise member of the Emmerdale cast.

There is also the chance to embark on the Coronation Street Experience, which offers fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes from the long-running ITV soap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Talking about the summer tours, Neil Curry, guest experience manager from Continuum Attractions said: "Our guests tell us they want to get as close to the shows as possible, they also say that meeting the cast is one of their all time 'bucket list wishes', so we thought we'd turn the summer into a soap meet and greet spectacular.

Most Popular
Esholt in West Yorkshire made famous as the original village used for the TV soap Emmerdale near Leeds and Bradford, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.Esholt in West Yorkshire made famous as the original village used for the TV soap Emmerdale near Leeds and Bradford, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.
Esholt in West Yorkshire made famous as the original village used for the TV soap Emmerdale near Leeds and Bradford, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

"It's genuinely the best fun to see the surprise and excitement when our visitors come face to face with one of their favourite cast members on the actual set where they work."

James Penfold, ITV's controller commercial, brand licensing added: "We're really excited to say that some of the biggest names on our shows will be waiting to say 'hi' to those lucky enough to get these tickets.

"These are once in a lifetime moments for so many people, a lot who have travelled from the other side of the world to visit us. It's definitely going to be a summer to remember."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British soap Emmerdale is set in Yorkshire and filming takes place at Harewood House Estate, which is owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood. The village set sits close to Leeds and the interior scenes are usually shot at Leeds Studios.

Tickets are now on sale and the Coronation Street tours will run every weekend from July 22 up until September 3, while the Emmerdale tours will run from July 29.

Related topics:ITVTickets