The film crew for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor were seen starting to pack up in Halifax today (Monday) – but not before they revealed a glimpse of what they have been up to.

The team – including the Hollywood A-lister himself – have been in Halifax filming scenes inside Halifax Town Hall for a new TV adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow.

The crew started setting up two weeks ago but were today seen loading scenery and props into lorries parked outside the council building.

They included decorative screens and huge golden plant pots.

The crew packing up at Halifax Town Hall today

Nearby bar and music venue The Grayston Unity posted soon after the crew arrived that a huge amount of fresh flowers had been seen going into the town hall.

The Courier revealed in April that Ewan, who has starred in Trainspotting and Star Wars, was expected in Halifax for the making of the new TV show which will be shown on Paramount Plus.

Ewan will play Alexander Rostov in the series alongside his real-life wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will take on the part of Anna Urbanova.

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant shared photos on Friday of the star at the well-known hotel posing alongside some of their team.

Ewan McGregor has also been spotted during the filming

Streets arounds Halifax Town Hall have been closed while the filming takes place, and parking has been suspended.