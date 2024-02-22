Dean Sills, 55, and Rebecca Sills, 25, filmed the Wild Garden at home in Barnsley after getting bored during Covid. The five-minute short has since picked up gongs at festivals across the world - including Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood.

Dean, an actor, and Rebecca, a filmmaking grad, went on to make more films in their local area. A Western-inspired comedy has had even more success - picking up an incredible 50 awards.

Dean said: "We're just a two-person crew, we film it and if it's an acting project we act in it, and Rebecca edits it. This is something that's happened to me and my daughter by chance, we've not planned it."

Dean and Rebecca Sills

Rebecca said: "We compete to get the best shots when doing wildlife documentaries, it's bought us closer. I never felt like when I studied filmmaking I'd be where I am today with films in festivals all over the world.

"The journey we've been on is really positive and we've enjoyed every step of it, it's helped us get to know each other and we're so competitive together."

Dean and Rebecca made The Wild Garden when they realised there was wildlife that they had never paid attention to before in their back garden.

They took a chance and entered their film into The Flight Deck Film Festival in New York where it was listed as a finalist in the Best Short Film category.

Spurred on by it's success, they entered it into more festivals.

And The Wild Garden is now the recipient of the Best Poster Art award from the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival and was voted Best Cinematography Documentary Film at the Sweden Film Awards.

After filming and producing their second nature documentary, A Winter's Tale, the duo turned their hand to Westerns - writing, filming and starring in A Dollar to Die For and winning an incredible 50 awards from festivals across the world.

Currently, the pair are working on 'Regeneration', a film exploring their local and family history as miners - which will be released on Amazon on February 26.

Rebecca said: "When lockdown started it was like there was nothing to do and looking at the news was so depressing, we wanted to make something positive. It's bought us closer together and been fun and competitive as well - we both try to get the best shots.

"The film I liked making the most was the Western because it was challenging and exciting. For the nature docs we were just filming outside but with the Western we had to get models and actors."