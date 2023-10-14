This engaging biographical drama is based on the true story of openly gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz who became famous in the 1990s in the world of Mexican lucha libre wrestling.

In lucha libre there is a tradition of ‘exóticos’ – male fighters who compete in drag, but, given the macho nature of the competition, they are never allowed to win. That fact is what initially prevents the ambitious Armendáriz from taking on that mantle – he competes instead as masked wrestler El Topo, but since he is slightly built when he is cast in the carefully choreographed fights, he is always a ‘runt’ which requires him to lose against supersized opponents such as the mighty Gigántico.

Armendáriz lives with his beloved, supportive, mother Yocasta (Perla De La Rosa) in El Paso in Texas, helping her with her washing, mending and ironing business, and working part time at a car wash while trying to make it on the wrestling circuit across the border in Mexico. He is also conducting a clandestine relationship with a fellow, closeted, wrestler who is married with young children and who Saúl can only see when his wife is out of town.

Gael Garcia Bernal as Saul Armendariz/Cassandro in Cassandro, on Amazon Prime. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC.

Saúl’s wrestling career is a little stalled and then he meets former female wrester Sabrina (Roberta Colindrez) who sees some potential in him and agrees to be his trainer. It is she who suggests that he fights as an exótico. After initial resistance he embraces the idea, fashions an outfit from one of his mother’s old dresses, takes off the mask, puts on some make-up and creates the gloriously camp character of Cassandro.

He is nervous about his first appearance in the ring but soon the crowds are taking Cassandro to their hearts. He is approached by a promoter who starts setting up bookings for him, including a high-profile fight against El Hijo del Santo, son of wrestling legend El Santo, and he is soon making a name for himself. Along the way he confronts his complicated relationship with his estranged father who rejected him after he came out when he was a teenager.