After the death of her mother, middle-aged German-Turkish wife and mother Zeynep (Naomi Krauss) embarks on an unintended adventure in this heart-warming later life romcom.

Zeynep’s mother was originally from Croatia and she discovers on the day of the funeral that, without her family knowing, her mother had bought a house there – which she has now left to her daughter. Zeynep’s husband Ilyas (Adnan Maral) had promised to say a few words at her mother’s funeral but when he doesn’t arrive, she rushes over to Turkish the restaurant that they run together only to find him laughing in the kitchen with his young chef Nora (Paula Schramm) who has recently joined the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is clear to Zeynep that there is something going on between Ilyas and Nora, who is at least 20 years his junior, and she is upset and angry. In her state of grief and shock, she jumps into their van and drives through the night from Munich to Croatia to find her mother’s house. After many hours on the road, she finally arrives at a beautiful house on top of a hill on an idyllic island just off the coast.

Goran Bogdan as Josip Cega and Naomi Krauss as Zeynep Altin in Faraway. Picture: Netflix/Nikola Predovic

However, there turns out to be a complication. Local man Josip (Goran Bogdan) from whose family Zeynep’s mother bought the house, is living there, as agreed with her, since he has fallen upon hard times. Zeynep explains who she is and that she is planning to sell the property, then asks him to leave. They start off on a tricky footing, and Josip is a pretty straight-talking character, but once he persuades Zeynep to stay in the house for a while to see how she likes it, she begins to see life in a different way.