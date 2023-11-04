This exuberant musical drama, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 hit stage musical of the same name, is set in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan, a predominantly Latino neighbourhood.

It follows the fortunes, and aspirations of three young people. Hardworking Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) runs a corner shop with help from his cheeky younger cousin Sonny (Gregory Diaz) but he dreams of returning one day to take over his late father’s beachside bar in the Dominican Republic where he spent his early childhood and which he refers to as ‘the best time of my life’.

There is Nina (Leslie Grace), the bright, academic daughter of cab firm owner Kevin Rosario (Jimmy Smits) who got a well-earned place at Stanford University but has come home for the summer break with the intention that she will not go back. She misses her home and her community, has had to deal with racist attitudes and is also concerned that her father is putting his business in jeopardy in order to pay her tuition fees. Her relationship with Kevin’s right hand man Benny (Corey Hawkins) has also been put on hold while she is studying. Talented Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), who Usnavi has a crush on, works at the local hairdressing salon and nail bar but has her heart set on becoming a fashion designer.

Corey Hawkins as Benny and Leslie Grace as Nina in In The Heights. Picture: PA Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Macall Polay.

As each of the young people try to navigate their working lives, their hopes for the future and their romances – Nina and Benny rekindle theirs, while a sweet tentative relationship develops between Usnavi and Vanessa – they face challenges, setbacks and the weight of expectation. All of them receive support, affection and wise advice from the lovely Claudia (Olga Merediz), an elderly matriarch who came to New York from Cuba with her mother as a child, and who has taken many of the neighbourhood kids under wing. Things come to a head in all their lives during a power outage, inspired by a real-life blackout that took place in Washington Heights in July 1999.