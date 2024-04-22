The infamous 2019 Newsnight interview in which Emily Maitlis probed Prince Andrew about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has frequently been described as car-crash television. It certainly made for horribly fascinating viewing at the time and this dramatization gives us some of the back story to it, as well as an uncannily accurate recreation of the interview itself.

Gillian Anderson is on commanding form as Maitlis, capturing her mannerisms, her professionalism and steely, forensic interviewing style. And the actual encounter at Buckingham Palace is a compelling centrepiece to the film. Rufus Sewell, under a lot of prosthetics, is totally convincing as the prince, exuding the kind of entitlement, arrogance and expectation of deference that comes with the territory when you are a senior member of the royal family. There is a scene in which Andrew confidently reports a conversation he has had with his mother about doing the interview, saying that she gave him her blessing and trusted his judgement.

Peter Moffat’s script inevitably embellishes the reality but sticks fairly closely to the facts that are known. Billie Piper is excellent as tenacious producer Sam McAlister, a bit of an outsider on the team, who has a nose for a good story and through some deft negotiation with the palace and Prince Andrew’s press office manages to bag the interview. McAlister responds to a press release about a new business mentoring initiative that the prince is looking to promote and from there begins to pave the way to an interview.

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson as journalist Emily Maitlis, in the Nextflix film Scoop, which depicts the interview between the Duke of York and the journalist. Picture: Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA Wire

The always dependable Keeley Hawes gives an intelligent, layered performance as Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew’s loyal private secretary. She believes that there is some merit in a candid interview to confront the criticism that has been levelled at the prince who, it is suggested, she genuinely believes is innocent of any wrongdoing. She agrees to there being no questions off-limits which spectacularly backfires when Maitlis steadily focuses in on his longstanding relationship with a known paedophile.