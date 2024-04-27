Film Pick of the Week: The Beautiful Game - review by Yvette Huddleston

Directed by Thea Sharrock with a script by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, this feelgood sports drama is inspired by the Homeless World Cup, established in 2001, which has moved thousands of people off the streets and onto the football pitch with life-changing results. Based on the true stories of some of the participants, The Beautiful Game celebrates the healing power of sport and its capacity to break down all sorts of barriers.

Bill Nighy stars as Mal, a retired professional football manager and talent scout who is now coaching a team of homeless footballers who he is preparing to take to Rome, the venue for the upcoming international tournament. While training on their local pitch in London, Mal spots talented player Vinny (Michael Ward), who he has seen at the park before, and invites him to join their session. He also goes with them afterwards to get some food at a homeless kitchen. When Mal asks Vinny if he would join their team to represent England in the tournament in Rome, the young man bristles at the suggestion that he is homeless and leaves. In fact, Vinny has been living in his car for months, so does qualify and eventually, he agrees to go along.

The rest of the team includes Cal (Kit Young), who was the star player until the arrival of Vinny and is a bit frosty at first, enthusiastic but troubled young Nathan (Callum Scott Howells), energetic and upbeat Jason (Sheyi Cole), world-weary goalkeeper Kevin (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and gentle Syrian Kurd refugee Adlar (Robin Nazari). They all have their issues and vulnerabilities which are sensitively addressed in a script that highlights the transformative quality of the beautiful game.

Sheyi Cole as Jason, Micheal Ward as Vinny, Bill Nighy as Mal, Kit Young as Cal and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Kevin in The Beautiful Game. Picture: Netflix/Alfredo Flavo.

The action sequences are fast and furious – the format is four-a-side games lasting 14 minutes each – and very well-staged, while the narrative touches on stories of other teams too including a Japanese team of older men who get sidetracked by sampling the various delicious flavours of ice cream that Rome has to offer and a very gifted South African team, managed by feisty football loving nun Protasia (Susan Wokoma) who finally encourages the loner Vinny to understand the value of teamwork – “we don’t save ourselves, we save each other.”