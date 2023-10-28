Steven Spielberg’s most personal movie yet is a semi-autobiographical coming of age drama loosely based on his own childhood and adolescence and his formative years as a filmmaker.

The Fabelmans are electrical engineer dad Burt (Paul Dano), free-spirited mom Mitzi (Michelle Williams), teenage son Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) and his three younger sisters. The family often have to move around because of Burt’s work, something which Mitzi finds difficult. She is warm, creative and imaginative – she makes life an adventure for her children, but her mental health is fragile and the marriage under strain. Relocating from New Jersey, the Fabelmans settle briefly in Arizona and then California, where young Sammy is subjected to antisemitic bullying at high school and has to navigate his way through that. At the same time, he is becoming aware that lovely family friend ‘uncle’ Benny (a nice understated performance from Seth Rogen), who is often around, is perhaps more than just a friend to Mitzi. The script addresses, without sentimentality or emotional manipulation, the painful legacy of separation and divorce – and especially the effect it has on the children.

As well as being a totally engaging family drama, the film also offers an insight into Spielberg’s processes as a filmmaker. In an early scene we see Sammy, as a young child, being taken to the cinema to see The Greatest Show on Earth, watching wide-eyed and totally transported, then obsessively trying to recreate the train crash that features in the movie, with his own toy train set at home. Later Sammy applies this same tenacity and problem-solving to create impressive special effects in a comedy western made with a group of high school friends. The narrative makes the link too between storytelling, outsider status and observation – those who are on the sidelines watching are often the ones who tell the best stories. And it doesn’t sidestep the uncomfortable truth that pain is frequently the catalyst for creativity.

Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman, Michelle Williams as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, Keeley Karsten as Natalie Fabelman, Julia Butters as Reggie Fabelman and Sophia Kopera as Lisa Fabelman in in The Fabelmans. Picture: Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC/Amblin Entertainment/Merie Weismiller Wallace.