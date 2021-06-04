Filming of latest Mission Impossible film delayed due to positive Covid-19 tests

The blockbuster action sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will resume shooting on June 14, according to the studio.

It was unclear how many people tested positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, Paramount said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

Tom Cruise was spotted filming in the sidings of the railway station in the village of Levisham in the North York Moors

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

In April pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Cruise, 58, filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

The masked action hero – who is reprising his role as agent Ethan Hunt – waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway.

Production of Mission: Impossible 7 has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Italy in February 2020 but production was halted as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

After a delay, filming restarted at locations including Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

In December, Cruise was reportedly recording warning staff on the film they would be fired if they broke on-set coronavirus rules.