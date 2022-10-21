Former BBC Look North presenter Ian White to join ITV Calendar as co-presenter

White confirmed last month that he was ending his 25-year stint at BBC Look North, having worked for the BBC for more than 30 years. ITV announced today that he has ‘crossed the floor’ to work for the BBC’s rival news programme in Yorkshire.

“It’s a dream come true. I was always on the sidelines, always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” said the man who stood in for Harry Gration on many occasions. “I can’t really believe I’ve landed this role. These opportunities don’t come often. I’ve left one family to join another. I’ve had to keep it quiet. The job at Calendar came up so I thought I would push myself out of my comfort zone and apply.

“Lara and I have always been on the sidelines stepping in for presenters, and finally we are the main presenters. People may watch at first and think they’ve got the wrong channel but do stay watching Calendar.”

In the past two years Calendar has seen several long-serving presenters depart the show. In March 2021, John Shires and Gaynor Barnes both left, having joined the programme in 1989 and 1991 respectively.

Christine Talbot also stepped down in spring 2021, after 18 years fronting the bulletins with Duncan Wood – ITV’s longest-serving regional news pairing.

In May this year, Wood himself announced he was leaving after a health-related absence, having joined Calendar in 2003 and previously worked at ITV Tyne Tees, just weeks after weather forecaster Jon Mitchell, who began presenting as a stand-in in 1989, confirmed his retirement.

White’s new role is the opposite of the move Christa Ackroyd made when she joined BBC Look North in 2001, having been at Calendar since 1990.

His studio partner Lara Rostron joined Calendar in April – having left BBC Look North in 2017. She was recruited as Talbot’s replacement, initially to work alongside Duncan Wood, and was temporarily co-presenting with Michael Billington.