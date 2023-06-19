An upcoming episode of Gardeners’ World will see TV presenter Nick Bailey discover a range of flower species at a North Yorkshire estate this week.

The gardening TV show was first broadcast in January 1968, the 2023 series is its 54th and is presented by popular TV gardener Monty Don.

The TV presenter, horticulturist, broadcaster and writer presented the show from 2002 to 2008 and returning to the show in 2011 and has been presenting ever since.

The next episode will air on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9pm and will feature the stunning gardens of the 17th century country estate Newby Hall near Ripon.

Nick Bailey at Newby Hall during filming for Gardeners' World. (Pic credit: BBC)

The episode will start with Adam Frost, who plans to extend the season with plants for evening scent and shares the results of his wild meadow turf experiment.

Then in North Yorkshire, Nick will discover the wide range of floral beauty of Cornus Kousa, the dog wood tree at Newby Hall and Gardens.

Toby Buckland will visit a back garden near Milton Keynes with seven ponds and with the Royal Horticulture Society Flower Show, Tatton Park opening in July, and viewers will watch as they prepare for the event at a grower.

More of the films that have been sent in to the BBC by viewers will also be shared.

BBC film crew with presenter Nick Bailey at Newby Hall. (Pic credit: BBC)