Gogglebox makers searching for 'funny families' from Yorkshire to appear on Channel 4 show - here's how to apply

The award-winning programme, which has been running since 2013, is looking for a new family, couple or group of friends to join the cast.

Now TV enthusiasts across Yorkshire have the chance to appear as armchair critics, after a Gogglebox producer issued a casting call on Instagram.

She wrote: "Looking for funny families in the NORTH of England for new series of C4's Gogglebox.

The makers of Gogglebox are looking for people from Sheffield to appear on the hit Channel 4 show (pic: Jude Edginton/Channel 4)

"Leave a comment below if this sounds like you and feel free to tag anyone who would be perfect.

"I'm looking to have chats with hilarious families / couples / groups of friends from LIVERPOOL, BRADFORD, DEWSBURY, SHEFFIELD and surrounding areas for an upcoming series of Gogglebox.

"Please tag the funniest people you know particularly interested in speaking to diverse groups who are underrepresented. Get in touch!"

Describing the ideal applicants, executive producer Victoria Ray added: "The ideal people are ones who don't know that they're funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and don't necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

"We like to pick people who don't want to be on the telly."

The appeal comes after Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe were recently unveiled as Gogglebox’s first Scottish cast members in six years.

The pair, aged 23 and 25, have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.