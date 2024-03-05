ITV has recommissioned the popular detective drama Grace which is filmed in Brighton.

John Simm, from Leeds, known for his roles in Doctor Who and Life on Mars, plays the principal role of Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a dogged detective who solves a variety of cases, whilst grappling with the disappearance of his wife years before.

The series is based on the bestselling books by Peter James and was adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis, along with two films, comprising the novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, which were filmed in 2020 and released in 2021.

John Simm (Roy Grace) and Richie Campbell (DS Glenn Branson) on ITV series Grace. (Pic credit: ITV)

Other actors reprising their roles for the fifth series are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who portrays DS Glenn Branson, Zoe Tapper (Liar) who portrays Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

Series five will also comprise of the four films: Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

ITV’s drama commissioner, Huw Kennair Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Brighton and the world of Roy Grace and the team for another series of Peter James’ brilliant stories.

“Series five promises to deliver four more episodes full of surprises and intrigue that the ITV and ITVX audiences have come to love.”

Author Peter James said: “When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!

“The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen. It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels.”

He sold more than 21,000,000 copies of his novels to date with translations into 38 different languages.