On February 28, 2024, Dave Myers, one of the iconic Hairy Bikers, died after a battle with cancer.

Although Myers passed away weeks earlier, at the age of 66, the final episode of Hairy Bikers Go West aired on Tuesday (Mar 19) and viewers were left “in tears”.

The final episode had the duo poach John Dory together, following the 650-mile trip along the UK’s west coast.

The last five minutes of the programme were the most touching as the pair sat together and talked.

Myers said: “I've had chemotherapy all the time we've been filming. It hasn't been easy, but we've got there, you know, and it's just a wonderful feeling. Being here today with you, I longed for this."

To the camera, Si King said: “We’ve done it, and more importantly, he’s done it. He’s my mate and I love him like family and a brother… I’m just lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

Myers replied: “Who knows what the future holds? But for the moment I'm living in the present, and it's pretty fine, I tell you."

The Hairy Bikers Go West, Dave Myers, Si King's final on-screen moment had fans "in tears".

In the final moment, Myers then said to his: “It’s been amazing.”

King agreed then Myers kissed King on the cheek and said: “Love ya.”

“I love you too,” King replied, and then the credits rolled.

The moment between the pair had viewers “in tears” and many took to social media to share their emotions, some calling it a “hard watch”.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said: “Just watched the last episode of #HairyBikersGoWest and those last few minutes proper brought a lump to my throat.”

Another commented: “I'm now broken for a while #HairyBikersGoWest what a special relationship they had, full of love, empathy, support and all things good. In the words of #DaveMyers just now "I'm living in the present just now and it's pretty fine I tell ya" There's a lesson right there for us.”