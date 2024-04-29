Riot Women, which is set in Hebden Bridge, is about five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

"They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time," Sally said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They form a punk rock band to sing about what they're angry about.

Gemma Whelan, Sally Wainwright and Suranne Jones walk the red carpet at The Piece Hall ahead of the "Gentleman Jack" Halifax Screening on March 29, 2022 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

"It's just me letting rip really! We've got a song about HRT called Seeing Red. I've had a lot of fun writing it."

When asked who her favourite character that she has created is, Sally said: "You've not met her yet! It's one of the Riot Women. She's really exciting to write for."

Sally says she comes back to Calderdale a lot.

"I've just started prepping filming for Riot Women, so I'm going to be living up there for the next eight months," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suranne Jones during filming of Gentleman Jack. Photo: Lookout Point/HBO, Sam Taylor

"I get recognised more during the Anne Lister birthday week because there's a lot of Gentleman Jack fans around.

"It's not about getting recognised though, they just know me. I don't think I get recognised much, I don't think people know what I look like."

As well as trailblazing for Calderdale, Sally would love to think she will help to inspire other writers from the area to follow in her footsteps.

"I hope so, because there's still huge, overwhelmingly public school numbers in the TV industry," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister and Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack. Photo: Lookout Point/HBO, Jay Brooks

"If you go to production companies in London, they're predominantly filled with people who are not ordinary, working class people.

"I think a lot of writers are but the people who are a bit higher up who make the decisions, it's still an elite cohort.

"We do still need more working class voices and northern voices.

"It's confidence, I think that's why a lot of people, particularly women, who may want to write or work in the TV industry, it's often to do with confidence, that feeling of 'I can't do that, that's not me, that's not what people like me do'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If anybody does look at me and think 'if she can do it, I can do it', that's wonderful."

What would the young Sally make of what she has gone on to achieve in her career?

"I think it depends what age I was at. I think when I was very little I might have been surprised but when I got to 13 I did work out very quickly that I wanted to write for television because of Rock Follies, a show that was on in the mid 70s," she recalled.

"That really inspired me. I was 13 when I first saw it and I remember thinking 'that's what I'm going to do, I'm going to write for telly like that'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I kind of knew, I was very focused. Amazingly, I met the bloke who wrote it last week, who was a hero of mine, so I finally got to meet him after all these years."

Sally says she feels lucky to have got into a position where she can write her own original material.

"A lot of big name writers these days tend to be writing the latest crime drama, writing a lot about real-life crime, like the Post Office drama, which was fantastic, I thought it was wonderful," she said.

"I get asked to write things that are my own original material and I think I'm in quite a lucky position that I get to write the stuff I want to write, rather than people coming to me and saying 'can you adapt this book?' or bringing to life other people's ideas. I am actually in the position where I'm bringing my own stories to the screen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever dazzling, daring show comes next for Sally, there will be millions of people tuning in to see it.

"When I was younger, I remember telling my first agent, who I'd sent the first play I'd written, and I said I was worried because I wanted to be a writer but I didn't know what else I was going to write about," she said.

"And she said 'as you get older, you'll realise you've got more and more and more you want to say' and that's really been absolutely true.

"I've got a ton of stuff piling up that I want to write. It does get harder the older you get. I don't know if that's because you feel like you have more to live up to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want the next show I write, people to say 'oh well, that wasn't as good was it', so I think there's more pressure on you, and there's more pressure on yourself as well to keep getting better because I'm not somebody who would ever rest on my laurels and think 'oh I'll just write some pap to make a few quid'.