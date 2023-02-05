With Happy Valley set to return for its third and final series on New Year’s Day, we’re taking a look at some of the Yorkshire filming locations used in the BBC drama.

Sarah Lancashire is set to reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show set in West Yorkshire when it comes back after seven years in the New Year. The last series of Happy Valley aired on BBC One in 2016.

As always, there is a strong Yorkshire theme to the series, which was written by Yorkshire’s Sally Wainwright, the brains behind At Home With The Braithwaites and Gentleman Jack.

The new series sees Sgt Cawood investigating a gangland murder in a reservoir, which leads her to meet once again with her nemesis, murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, of Grantchester, War And Peace and McMafia fame.

Both series one and two won the Baftas for drama series and writing, while Lancashire won the leading actress prize for the second series.

Happy Valley returns at 9pm on January 1 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

