It’s the day that many of us have been waiting for but also dreading – the final episode of Happy Valley is here.

Sally Wainwright’s thrilling police drama comes to a head as the final episode airs this weekend. The three series have seen us follow Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, in the wake of her daughter’s suicide, as she becomes obsessed with Tommy Lee Royce, the man responsible for the death of her daughter after he brutally raped her.

It has been another smash hit for the Yorkshire writer, with more than 11m people tuning in to the last episode, and more people choosing to watch an earlier episode over Prince Harry’s explosive interview following the release of his book, Spare.

How do I watch Happy Valley?

This is how you can watch Happy Valley. (BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall)

Unlike many shows these days, you aren’t able to stream them all at once on BBC iPlayer, ITVx, 4OD or Netflix. In what is a throwback to how TV used to be, Happy Valley is shown every Sunday night at 9pm. The traditional broadcasting method seems to have worked for the BBC, as the show has pulled in huge audiences and kept the nation in tenterhooks.

When is the Happy Valley finale on?

The crescendo of the captivating series is being shown on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, February 5.

Can I binge watch the rest of the series?