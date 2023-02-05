Happy Valley is over and we’re going to miss it like almost no other show.

The grandstand finish had the nation captivated – and pining for more. And although the show isn’t coming back, you can head out into the stunning Yorkshire countryside and discover the area that was the backdrop for one of the best TV shows ever.

Here are nine walks you can take to discover the setting to Happy Valley, from woodland walks to visiting iconic landmarks.

Stoodley Pike

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.

Cromwell Bottom

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

Rochdale Canal

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden.

Luddenden Foot

Take a stroll through history with a circular walk around Luddenden Foot. Take in the historic mills that were once a hive of industrial activity and the beautiful surrounding countryside.

Beacon Hill

Offering stunning views over Halifax and beyond, Beacon Hill is a great location for a walk. With many different starting points the hike up to the top is definitely worth it for the picturesque view.

Clifton Hills

If its a walk with a few more hills that youre looking for then Clifton near Brighouse could have the answer. Make your way out of the town centre and up Clifton Common for a lovely walk.

Savile Park

For a gentle stroll that still gets the juices flowing then why not take a walk around Savile Park in Halifax. The paths around the park are perfect for walking along and one loop is roughly a mile long.

Calder and Hebble Navigation

As with the Rochdale Canal, the picturesque waterway can attract a number of walkers but if you find a quiet time its a lovely location. The paths pass through Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse.

