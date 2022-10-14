The six-part series, featuring Sarah Lancashire in her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the last time, is made by Lookout Point and saw film crews popping up in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and other parts of the borough earlier this year.

In the photos released this week, Catherine is pictured with a bloodied nose in the aftermath of a police raid, while Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton – with a radically different look – is seen in his prison cell.

The images also show first-look glimpses of Catherine’s sister Clare, played by Siobhan Finneran, and teenage grandson Ryan, played by Rhys Connah.

Most Popular

New images from series three of Happy Valley (BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final series will also see the return of Happy Valley favourites Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem.

They join the previously announced new and returning cast members Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard.

Happy Valley newcomers Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack) will also appear in series three.

The plot revealed so far will see Catherine discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New images from series three of Happy Valley

Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Most recently airing on BBC One in 2016, Happy Valley has received acclaim from reviewers and viewers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series two of the drama attracted an average audience of 9.3 million.

New images from series three of Happy Valley

The first two series each won the BAFTA Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the BAFTA Television award for Leading Actress for series two.

Happy Valley series three will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and the first two series are available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC says further information about Happy Valley series three will be announced in due course.

Speaking to Radio Times earlier this year, Sally Wainwright said: "I think it's going to be good. I think it's going to be exciting. We've got some very good stories.”

New images from series three of Happy Valley (BBC)

Filming began early in 2022 in and around Calderdale and the wider West Yorkshire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film crews were spotted at various locations in Halifax including up at a residential street in Boothtown.

The previous two series focused mainly on the Calder Valley, with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.