Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire picks up performance of the year at Rose D'Or Awards
The Rose d’Or Awards ceremony, which celebrates international excellence in entertainment programming, was held in London and hosted by comedian David Baddiel.
Creator Sally Wainwright’s final season of Happy Valley has seen a raft of nods for Lancashire’s performance as a no-nonsense sergeant, as well as James Norton for playing villain Tommy Lee Royce and for the show itself.
Collecting her performance of the year award, Lancashire said: “This is thrilling, (I want to) thank those who are responsible for bringing this amazing series to screen.”
The BBC also scooped best documentary for The Man Who Played With Fire while ITV’s The 1% Club, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, picked up the award for studio entertainment.
British series A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou took home the best comedy entertainment award.
Demetriou said: “What a lovely looking award this is. It needs to be said, David’s opening monologue is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.”
Lancashire, Dayan and Edebiri join previous recipients of Rose d’Or special awards, including Sir David Attenborough, Brian Cox, Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, James Corden, John Cleese and the late Dame Angela Lansbury.