The Piece Hall has renamed wedding venue and function suite The Caygill Rooms in honour of Happy Valley’s main character.

The Cawood Rooms have been renamed to mark the ‘retirement’ of Sergeant Catherine Cawood as the third and final BBC series ends.

The Piece Hall said: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour. Take a bow Sarah Lancashire,

and our amazing patron Sally Wainwright who created this gripping, world-class, drama! Outstanding.”

The Cawood Rooms