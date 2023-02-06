The Cawood Rooms have been renamed to mark the ‘retirement’ of Sergeant Catherine Cawood as the third and final BBC series ends.
The Piece Hall said: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour. Take a bow Sarah Lancashire,
and our amazing patron Sally Wainwright who created this gripping, world-class, drama! Outstanding.”
The suite’s original name pays homage to John Caygill, the ‘father of the Piece Hall’ and a leading citizen of Georgian Halifax who donated land and capital for the building of the cloth trading hall. He died in 1787 aged 79, eight years after the Piece Hall opened.