Happy Valley: The Piece Hall in Yorkshire changes name of wedding and events venue to The Cawood Rooms in honour of Sergeant Catherine

The Piece Hall has renamed wedding venue and function suite The Caygill Rooms in honour of Happy Valley’s main character.

By Grace Newton
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 1:40pm

The Cawood Rooms have been renamed to mark the ‘retirement’ of Sergeant Catherine Cawood as the third and final BBC series ends.

The Piece Hall said: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour. Take a bow Sarah Lancashire,

and our amazing patron Sally Wainwright who created this gripping, world-class, drama! Outstanding.”

The Cawood Rooms

The suite’s original name pays homage to John Caygill, the ‘father of the Piece Hall’ and a leading citizen of Georgian Halifax who donated land and capital for the building of the cloth trading hall. He died in 1787 aged 79, eight years after the Piece Hall opened.

