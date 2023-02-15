Happy Valley has become one of the most-watched drama series of the past 10 years, with official ratings showing this year’s series finale had a TV audience of 11.1 million.

Only four other series since 2013 have achieved higher ratings, including police thrillers Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

Critics hailed Happy Valley’s concluding episode as “electrifying” and “Bafta-winning”, which saw Sarah Lancashire’s West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood have one last showdown with murderer, sex offender and escaped convict Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

The official ratings for the finale, which was broadcast on BBC One on February 5, have been published by the audience research organisation Barb.

Happy Valley was one of the most watched shows of the last 10 years

They are consolidated ratings, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the programme up to seven days later – the industry standard for measuring TV audiences.

They also include people who saw it on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

