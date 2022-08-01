The touching service was fittingly held at Yorkshire's grandest church on Yorkshire Day.

Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird were among the legendary names from the world of sport in Yorkshire who attended.

Former colleagues Amy Garcia, Christa Ackroyd and Keeley Donovan also attended the service, alongside Harry's widow Helen and their two children Harrison and Harvey.

Labour MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater gave a speech during the service, as did broadcaster Simon McCoy.

Mr Gration, who died suddenly in June aged 71, lived in the city and Rev Canon Richard Carew, the vicar of St Edward the Confessor Church in Dringhouses, will lead the service.

The former Archbishop of York, Lord John Sentamu, will also preach during the service.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the Minster to attend the service, although not all could get in. Members of the public were invited to both the service itself, and also to line the cortege route outside the Minster and down Lendal.

