The latest series of Winter on the Farm returns tonight (Dec 5) with Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson back on presenting duties.

The pair will have a difficult task on their hands as once again the show comes live from Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, and with animals on set anything can happen. The show, which is made by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, is making its return after being named best factual show by the TV Choice Awards last week.

Helen and Jules will once again be fronting the show, and will be supported by farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, JB Gill, Dr Amir Khan and Yorkshire vets Matt Jackson-Smith and Shona Shearson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the makers said: “Expect plenty of pre-festive fun on the farm, with insights into how the farm’s animals are adjusting to the colder months, beautifully shot films exploring the British countryside, plus a celebration of local crafts, producers, food & drink, and much, much more.”

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson at Cannon Hall Farm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Skelton said: “I love the crisp, cold days, I love being outside all day, getting the cold and wind on my face and then the rewards of sitting in front of the fire warming up. With the team on Winter on the Farm, we just have a laugh, it's a great atmosphere, just like hanging out with friends.”