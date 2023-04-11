A new series of Springtime on the Farm returns this week, bringing Yorkshire favourites Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson back to our screens.

The pair will once again be joined by Adam Henson and the Nicholson brothers at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley for a celebration of all things spring during a busy time for farmers. The two-week extravaganza features Royal visits, famous faces helping out on the farm, and an exciting new mission to help the nation give back to the farmers that kept them fed during the pandemic.

The cameras are poised to capture the drama and excitement as farms across Yorkshire and the UK cope with the millions of expected of births as they rush to bring new life into the world.

In the first episode, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson are in the thick of things at Cannon Hall Farm, while Adam is knee deep in the action delivering hundreds of lambs on his Costwold farm.

Presenter Helen Skelton at Cannon Hall Farm

The Nicholson brothers – Rob and Dave – employ an old farming trick in the hopes of saving the life of a rejected lamb, and they are given an exclusive tour of Princess Annes farm in Gloucestershire, to lend a hand with the rare breeds she keeps.

JB Gill sets off on a tour around the country to muck in with fellow farmers up and down the country. His first stop is at a farm in Buckinghamshire, where he helps move livestock and learns how a famer is overcoming disability to continue with the work he loves. And a trip to meet the monks with a farm within the grounds of the Benedictine Monastery on the Isle of White to see what the spring season holds for them.

Later in the week, the team face a day of elation and devastation as one of Cannon Hall Farm’s prize cows struggles to deliver twin calves, while there is also love is in the air as the farm’s sheepdog Pip is taken to meet a prize-winning Collie called Ben.

Yorkshire vet Rohin Aojula attends a life-or-death emergency as a pygmy goat struggles to give birth and farming brothers Rob and Dave visit Scotland in the hopes of securing a new Highland bull for the farm. The series will run four nights a week on Channel 5.