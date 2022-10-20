The couple have three children Ernie, (aged seven), Louis, (aged five), and nine-month-old Elsie. Richie took the children to watch Tonga beat Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup game in St Helens‘ Totally Wicked Stadium.

Helen, 39, and Richie, 32, announced their split in April this year, after eight years of marriage and just months after Helen had given birth to Elsie. She revealed to The Telegraph that she had moved back to her parents’ farm with the chchildren after Myler left the family home earlier this year and began a new relationship.

They continue to co-parent their three children; Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and nine-month-old Elsie. The Leeds Rhinos star posted to his Instagram, telling his 22K followers that he is “grateful”. One photo sees Richie’s mother Margaret holding the toddler, whilst Ernie and Louis look out to Totally Wicked Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next photo is a selfie with Richie and his two sons. Richie’s mother commented on the post: “Amazing time had by all”. Earlier this month, Myler announced he was expecting another child with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - who is the daughter of the president of the Rhinos.