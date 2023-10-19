A biker who was knocked off his beloved Honda Goldwing while on his way to meet a group of friends has thanked the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their help.

The air ambulance took just six minutes to get to Arthur Jepson, a biker with more than 30 years of experience on the roads, after he was knocked off his bike in South Yorkshire in August 2022.

Heading to meet fellow bikers at a local club in Sheffield Arthur, who is from Harlington, near Mexborough, took the scene route and was enjoying his summer ride when he was unexpectedly knocked off by a car. The crash threw him into the middle of the road, leaving him stranded.

He had a severe shoulder injury and a cut on his leg, and paramedics declared his condition as critical due to his clammy, pale skin, and dizziness, along with alarmingly low blood pressure that put him at risk of shock.

His hearing presented a challenge for the YAA staff, who quickly found his hearing aids in his motorbike seat allowing them to communicate with him.

His fellow bikers rallied to the scene with a trailer and recovered his stricken bike, which he is now painstakingly restoring so he can get back on the road with his friends.

He said: "When I came off my bike, the pain in my shoulder was my biggest concern. I distinctly remember the immense relief that washed over me when I saw the YAA team rushing to my aid; right then, I knew I was in safe hands. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who played a part in saving me that day.

"I can't stress enough how thankful I am for having all my biking gear on. It's not just equipment; it's a lifeline, and I am utterly convinced it spared me from even more severe injuries.

"You know, that's the stark reality of biking – when a mishap occurs, most motorists go home for their tea, but we find ourselves going into the hospital. I'm determined to repair my bike, and this accident won't waver my determination to get back in the saddle. Biking is not just a pastime; it's a profound passion that I hold dear."

And it’s not the first time the YAA has come to Arthur’s aid. In 2021, he had a similar mishap, falling from his bike approximately a quarter of a mile away from his recent accident site. Fortunately, in that instance, he suffered no major injuries, only serious bruising.